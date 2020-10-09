This week on social: Church leaders share excerpts and insights from general conference talks

Last weekend during general conference members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other general leaders who spoke shared videos, pictures and excerpts from their talks on social media following their general conference addresses. Here’s a gallery of what they posted following each session.

Saturday morning

President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

We have just had a powerful first session of #GeneralConference. During the past few months a global pandemic, raging… Posted by Russell M. Nelson on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Almost all of us have been students at some point in our lives. Although tests typically are not the part of the… Posted by David A. Bednar on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Sister Michelle D. Craig, first counselor in the Young Women general presidency

I spoke in #GeneralConference this morning about having eyes to see.In John 9 we read the story of Christ healing a… Posted by Michelle D. Craig on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

We live in a moment of particularly strong divisions. In my #GeneralConference message today I stated that we can do… Posted by Quentin L. Cook on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Here is a photo of my temple recommend. For those who are unfamiliar with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day… Posted by Ronald A. Rasband on Saturday, October 3, 2020

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency

The Savior’s teaching to love our enemies is based on the reality that all mortals are beloved children of God. Knowing… Posted by Dallin H. Oaks on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Saturday afternoon

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Today I spoke about the importance of sustainable societies at #GeneralConference. There is much we can do as neighbors… Posted by D. Todd Christofferson on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Dear friends, where did you watch #GeneralConference from today? I pictured you around the world as I gave my talk. I… Posted by Gerrit W. Gong on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

If there is one thing I know, this virus did not catch Heavenly Father by surprise. He did not have to muster additional… Posted by Dieter F. Uchtdorf on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Women’s session

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency

Do you ever feel that this world isn’t what you want it to be? There are many things I want to influence and make… Posted by Sharon Eubank on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Sister Becky Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency

It is not easy writing a talk for general conference, at least not for me. The truth is, it’s easier for me to give a… Posted by Becky Craven on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Sister Cristina B. Franco, second counselor in the Primary general presidency

This weekend at general conference I told a story about when my husband, Rudy, bought a player piano. When the piano was… Posted by Cristina B. Franco on Monday, October 5, 2020

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency

Tested, Proved, and Polished Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ know and love you. They want you to return to Them and become like Them. Your success is Their success. You have felt that love confirmed by the Holy Ghost when you have read or heard these words: “For behold, this is my work and my glory—to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man” (Moses 1:39). #GeneralConference Posted by Henry B. Eyring on Sunday, October 4, 2020

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency

Mortal adversities—which make it difficult to be of good cheer—sometimes come to us in common with many others, like the… Posted by Dallin H. Oaks on Saturday, October 3, 2020

President Russell M. Nelson

Sisters, you have been on my mind so often during these past few months. You are more than eight million strong. You… Posted by Russell M. Nelson on Saturday, October 3, 2020

Sunday morning

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

During the past few months I have had the impression come to me that the best way to help the current world situation is… Posted by M. Russell Ballard on Sunday, October 4, 2020

Sister Lisa L. Harkness, first counselor in the Primary general presidency

How has the recent COVID-19 pandemic affected your faith in Jesus Christ? It is my experience that in times of turmoil,… Posted by Lisa L. Harkness on Sunday, October 4, 2020

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

At general conference I shared some thoughts about avoiding temptation by seeking Jesus Christ in every thought and… Posted by Ulisses Soares on Sunday, October 4, 2020

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

As the world speaks less of Jesus Christ, let us speak more of Him. As our true colors as His disciples are revealed,… Posted by Neil L. Andersen on Sunday, October 4, 2020

President Russell M. Nelson

I have spoken of Israel in at least 378 of the more than 800 messages I have delivered during my 36 years as an Apostle…. Posted by Russell M. Nelson on Sunday, October 4, 2020

Sunday afternoon

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Many of us have dealt with deep disappointment and sorrow this year. With all we are facing in the world today, how do… Posted by Gary E. Stevenson on Sunday, October 4, 2020

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

During #GeneralConference today I spoke about something that I have often wondered—and perhaps you have too. I have… Posted by Dale G. Renlund on Sunday, October 4, 2020

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles

Brothers and sisters, how long do we wait for relief from hardships that come upon us? What about enduring personal… Posted by Jeffrey R. Holland on Sunday, October 4, 2020

President Russell M. Nelson

Throughout this #GeneralConference I have pictured you in my mind listening to conference. I have asked the Lord to help… Posted by Russell M. Nelson on Sunday, October 4, 2020

In addition to his follow-up post after his general conference address, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles posted a link to the virtual session of the G20 Interfaith Forum, in which he will highlight the important role of religion during the COVID-19 crisis.

“I invite you to watch the live address and consider ways in which we can respond to COVID-19 that protect both physical and spiritual health,” he wrote.