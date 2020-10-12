Download this updated 2020 chart of the Church’s General Authorities and general officers

Changes to the leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced in October 2020 are reflected in an updated chart of General Authorities and general officers, available to view or download below.

During the Saturday afternoon session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 3, President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, announced that three General Authority Seventies received emeritus status, including Elder L. Whitney Clayton, Elder Enrique R. Falabella and Elder Richard J. Maynes.

Bishop Dean M. Davies and Bishop W. Christopher Waddell were released as first and second counselors, respectively, to Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé. Bishop Waddell was then sustained as the new first counselor, with Elder L. Todd Budge sustained as the new second counselor.

As part of the change, Elder Budge was released as a General Authority Seventy, a call to which he was sustained last year at the April 2019 general conference. With his release from the Presiding Bishopric, Elder Dean M. Davies was called and sustained as a General Authority Seventy.

