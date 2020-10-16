Elder and Sister Gong complete quarantines after COVID-19 diagnosis

In a social media post on Friday, Oct. 16, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles expressed gratitude for the “many well-wishes and prayers we have received from you from around the world.”

Elder Gong and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, tested positive for COVID-19, the Church reported on Oct. 6.

“Thank you for your faith on our behalf. Our doctors indicate we have now both successfully completed our quarantines,” he wrote.

“With continued precautions, for example, wearing a mask, frequent handwashing and social distancing, I look forward to returning to my full responsibilities next week.

“We are most grateful to you and look forward to being with you again soon.”

An update from the Church on Oct. 8 indicated that other members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles were tested for the virus, all returning negative results.

The Gongs’ condition was initially reported during the October 2020 general conference weekend. Elder Gong did not attend the recent conference, and his remarks at the conference were prerecorded and shown during the Saturday afternoon session.