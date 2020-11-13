15 fun facts you probably don’t know about Elder Renlund on his birthday

Here are some fun facts and photos about Elder Renlund, who turns 68 today, in honor of his birthday.
Elder Renlund was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Nov. 13, 1952.
Elder Renlund’s father was born in the Swedish-speaking city of Larsmo in western Finland.
His grandparents joined the Church in 1912. Members in Larsmo lost contact with the Church in 1914 for many years due to World War I.
Elder Renlund’s parents met in Sweden at church. His mother was determined to get married in the temple, so they went to Salt Lake City and were married in 1950. Since the endowment ceremony had not yet been translated into Swedish, they didn’t understand a word of what was said.
Elder Renlund first received his testimony as an 11-year-old when a mission president issued a challenge to read the Book of Mormon. Although it was directed to the Aaronic Priesthood young men, Elder Renlund also accepted the challenge and found an answer that the book was true.
As a boy, Elder Renlund lived in both Finland and Sweden while his father, a carpenter, was called as a building missionary.
Elder Renlund served his mission in Sweden from 1972 to 1974.
Elder Renlund described himself as a “horrible dater” and when he first asked out his future wife, Ruth Lybbert, she turned him down. He overcame his rejection and asked her out again months later.
Elder Renlund and his Sister Renlund were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1977.
Elder and Sister Renlund have one daughter.
From 1980 to 1986, the Renlunds lived in Baltimore, Maryland, where both Elder Renlund and Sister Renlund studied medicine and law, respectively.