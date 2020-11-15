In case you missed it: President Nelson to share worldwide message, Elder Cook at BYU and 7 more stories

During the week of Nov. 9-15, President Russell M. Nelson announced on social media he will be broadcasting a special video message on Nov. 20, Elder Quentin L. Cook spoke in a BYU devotional about learning what is essential, and ground was broken for the Coban Guatemala and Davao Philippines temples.

The Utah Area issued temporary adjustments to meetings and activities as COVID-19 cases rise in the state. With the holidays quickly approaching, the Church released information about its #LightTheWorld campaign this year and what Christmas on Temple Square will look like. An update on the hymnbook revision was also released.

The Church News published its fourth podcast episode, in which Young Women President Bonnie H. Cordon teased to the Face to Face event on Sunday night celebrating 150 years of the Young Women organization.

Here are summaries and links to those nine articles below:

1. President Nelson to share video message of hope and healing on Nov. 20

In a social media post on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, President Russell M. Nelson announced he will share a message with the world on Nov. 20. Credit: Russell M. Nelson Facebook

During this time defined by the current worldwide COVID-19 pandemic — as well as racism, violence, political tensions and a lack of civility — President Russell M. Nelson will share a message with the world.

A video teaser released Friday, Nov. 13, and a post on his social media channels invites all to tune in on Friday, Nov. 20.

2. Elder Cook’s message to BYU students and faculty

Elder Quentin L. Cook, right, and his wife, Sister Mary Cook, are seated on the stand prior to speaking at a BYU campus devotional on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Credit: BYU Photo

At a time when the world is in commotion, Elder Quentin L. Cook challenged young adults seeking happiness, peace and success to “learn what is essential” and to “avoid detours and stumbling blocks that diminish this protection.”

“My prayer is that you students will have some sense of how precious you are and how much you have to offer,” said Elder Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “My heart has been filled with gratitude for what you have already accomplished all over the world. No generation has been better prepared for the important times that lie ahead.”

3. Davao Philippines Temple groundbreaking

Local Church leaders in Davao, Philippines, participate in the groundbreaking of the Davao Philippines Temple on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Attendance at the event was limited because of current COVID-19 social guidelines. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Construction is set to begin on the Davao Philippines Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, following a Saturday, Nov. 14, groundbreaking ceremony held in Davao City.

Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Philippines Area, presided at the Davao groundbreaking event and offered the dedicatory prayer.

4. Cobán Guatemala Temple groundbreaking

Sister Jill Taylor and Elder Brian K. Taylor, far left, join other guests Nov. 14, 2020, for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the future Cobán Guatemala Temple. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Located in the lush highlands of central Guatemala, the city of Cobán is said to derive its name from a local Q’eqchi’ word that means, roughly, “the place of clouds.” Celestial allusions seemed apt Saturday as Guatemalan Latter-day Saints and their neighbors celebrated the beginning of construction of the future Cobán Guatemala Temple.

Elder Brian K. Taylor, a General Authority Seventy and president of the Central America Area, presided at Saturday’s small gathering and offered the dedicatory prayer on the temple groundbreaking and construction effort.

5. Utah Area issues temporary adjustments to meetings, activities

Latter-day Saints sit six feet apart and don masks during a Sunday sacrament meeting. The Utah Area announced updates to COVID-19 safety measures on Nov. 12, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

To comply with recent state executive and public health orders, the Utah Area Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has issued four temporary adjustments in COVID-19 precautions for meetings and activities in the Utah Area.

In an email sent to Church leaders on Nov. 12, the area presidency asked the leaders to make the adjustments to ensure increased safety and vigilance during a time in which COVID-19 cases in the state have seen spiking increases and pandemic-period record highs.

6. Sarah Jane Weaver interviews President Bonnie H. Cordon

In the fourth episode of the Church News podcast, Sarah Jane Weaver interviews President Bonnie H. Cordon about the 150-year legacy of Young Women. Credit: Screenshot

The Young Women organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been strengthening millions of youth across the globe for 150 years.

In this episode of the Church News podcast, President Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, celebrates this historical legacy of learning, leadership and service. The celebrations this year culminate with a worldwide virtual Face to Face event on Sunday, Nov. 15.

7. All 9 women leaders are now on Instagram

A screenshot of President Bonnie H. Cordon’s first Instagram post on Nov. 11, 2020. Credit: Instagram screenshot

Increasing their reach to women, youth and young adults around the world, all nine general leaders of the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary organizations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints now have active accounts on Instagram.

“We’re delighted to be able to communicate with our sisters of all ages around the globe on the Instagram platform,” said Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham. “This is a wonderful opportunity to increase our feeling of unity as the gospel of Jesus Christ brings us together in love and service.”

8. Update on hymnbook revision: More than 16,000 original songs submitted

Members of the Church from 66 countries shared nearly 50,000 suggestions and more than 16,000 original hymns, songs and texts. The Church’s revised music collections are not expected to be completed for several years. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The Hymnbook and Children’s Songbook committees have been amazed by the response to the June 2018 global announcement that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints would be revising the current hymnbook and Children’s Songbook.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and an advisor to the revision committees said the committees never expected such an incredible response from members of the Church. “Their dedication and contributions are humbling!”

9. What will Christmas on Temple Square look like this year?

Two sister missionaries from the United States greet a small production team while surrounded by Temple Square Christmas decorations in November 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Temple Square missionaries recorded a virtual tour that will replace the in-person experience for visitors. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

The COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing renovations at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Salt Lake Temple are resulting in different experiences for holiday visitors planning to view seasonal lights and watch musical performances this year.

For the 2020 Christmas season, much of the viewing of the lights and musical performances will be a different celebration of the Savior’s birth than in recent years, as Christmas on Temple Square will be a virtual experience.