Watch President Nelson’s message: ‘A fast-acting, long-lasting spiritual remedy’ to the ills that plague the world

During this time defined by the current worldwide COVID-19 pandemic — as well as racism, violence, political tensions and a lack of civility — President Russell M. Nelson will share “a fast-acting, long-lasting spiritual remedy” with the world today at 11 a.m. MDT.

A video teaser released Friday, Nov. 13, and a post on his social media channels invited all to tune in on Friday, Nov. 20.

“Sickness. Sadness.

Disease. Disappointment.

Infection. Instability.

Heart Failure. Failing hearts.

He’s treated them all.

“On November 20, global faith leader Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, shares a fast-acting, long-lasting spiritual remedy.”

President Nelson was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1984 and set apart as Church President in January 2018. His time as president has been marked by global ministry to 32 countries and territories, increased construction of temples, and profound organizational change. Since the April 2018 general conference in which he was sustained as the President of the Church, President Nelson has introduced frequent adjustments designed to help the Saints minister more like Jesus Christ and better emphasize the centrality of the Savior of the world in all the Church does.

Prior to becoming a global faith leader, President Nelson was a pioneering heart surgeon. As a surgical resident in Minnesota in 1951, he helped research and develop the first heart-lung machine used in an open-heart operation. He performed the first open-heart surgery in Utah in 1955. He served as president of the Society for Vascular Surgery, director of the American Board of Thoracic Surgery, chairman of the Council on Cardiovascular Surgery for the American Heart Association and president of the Utah State Medical Association. He authored numerous chapters in medical textbooks and other publications. He also lectured at and visited professionally many organizations throughout the United States and other nations.

President Nelson is a father to nine daughters and one son, grandfather to 57 and great-grandfather to 127. His first wife, Dantzel, died nearly 16 years ago. He and his second wife, Wendy, have been married since 2006.