Elder and Sister Renlund test positive for COVID-19

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, according to a Church spokesman.

They contracted the virus “despite carefully following recommended public health practices,” said Eric Hawkins in a statement released Saturday afternoon.

“Their condition is being carefully monitored, but gratefully, Elder Renlund currently has just mild symptoms and Sister Renlund is asymptomatic,” said Hawkins in the statement. “Other Church leaders are being tested and taking precautions because of this potential exposure.

“The Church is following all appropriate health protocols for contact tracing and will continue to follow health guidelines for this virus to protect Church leaders and the community,” said Hawkins. “We continue to encourage all to take steps to protect themselves and one another during this pandemic, including wearing masks, frequently washing hands, and social distancing.”

Elder Renlund has served as a General Authority since April 2009 and was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. A physician prior to full-time Church service, Elder Renlund worked as a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and the medical director of the Utah Transplantation Affiliated Hospitals Cardiac Transplant Program.

Speaking in October general conference two months ago, Elder Renlund taught that without the blessings that come from Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ, a person can never realize salvation. But because of Christ’s Atonement, returning to Their presence is possible.

“We can be redeemed and stand pure and clean before God,” he said.