Elder and Sister Renlund continue to recover from COVID-19, express thanks for love and concern

After testing positive for COVID-19 last week, Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, are recovering and feeling well, according to a Church spokesman.

“Elder and Sister Renlund are grateful for the many expressions of love and concern,” said Church spokesman Eric Hawkins in a Dec. 10 statement. “They are both feeling well and are engaged remotely in their normal activities as they finish their period of quarantine.”

All tests for other Church leaders were negative, Hawkins added.

In the Dec. 5 statement reporting Elder and Sister Renlund had tested positive, Hawkins said the Church is following all appropriate health protocols for contact tracing and will continue to follow health guidelines to protect Church leaders and the community.

“We continue to encourage all to take steps to protect themselves and one another during this pandemic, including wearing masks, frequently washing hands and social distancing,” Hawkins said.