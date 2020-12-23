15 videos of Church leaders and members in 2020 you might have missed

Throughout 2020, Church News videos documented the news of the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as leaders and members as they have served and ministered during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is a list of 15 videos released this year.

1. There is much more to come: President Russell M. Nelson’s global ministry

This documentary, first aired on KSL-TV on April 5, highlights President Nelson’s worldwide ministry, his outreach to world government and religious leaders, his focus on the rising generation and his ministry to the one.

2. ProjectProtect: The 5 million mask miracle

As the COVID-19 pandemic intensified in Utah, healthcare professionals began to prepare for a surge of sick patients and a converse decrease in protective medical gear for those who would treat them. To find a solution, they turned to a most unlikely place — the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

3. Masks for the market: Hand-sewing project helps traders in Mozambique

This video features an example of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who have reached out to help those in their communities.

4. A sacred proclamation: A behind-the-scenes look at filming the bicentennial proclamation

In preparation for the 200th anniversary of the First Vision, President Nelson retraced the steps of the Prophet Joseph Smith into the Sacred Grove and delivered a bold proclamation to the world declaring the ongoing Restoration of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On this historic occasion, President Nelson invited two general officers — Relief Society President Jean B. Bingham and Primary President Joy D. Jones — to join him.

5. Arm in arm: President Russell M. Nelson and Reverend Amos C. Brown

As protests and race riots erupted across the nation, the Church News staff reflected on interviews conducted last July during the 110th annual convention of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Detroit, Michigan.

Although spoken almost one year ago, the words of President Nelson and the Reverend Amos C. Brown, pastor of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco, are as meaningful today.

6. The care of others: COVID-19 is the Church’s largest-ever humanitarian response

President Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, explained how the COVID-19 pandemic has become the largest-ever humanitarian project of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — thanks to the generous sacrifices of members worldwide.

“I’ve learned that these emotions of fear, isolation and danger are best handled by immersing oneself in the care of other people,” President Nelson said.

7. History of serving: A legacy of seeing and meeting needs

The history of women in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a history of serving, said Sheri L. Dew, who served in the Relief Society general presidency from 1997 to 2002.

This legacy of service has been “woven into Relief Society from the earliest days,” she added, while narrating a video about the legacy of the women’s organization founded in 1842 in Nauvoo, Illinois, and which now has approximately 7.1 million members in more than 188 countries and territories.

8. Crossroads of the world: Why Church leaders honor past and present pioneers

Pioneer Day is “a wonderful time for all of us to think about who made it possible for us to have what we have,” said President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, in the weeks before July 24 — the state holiday in which Utahns honor the pioneers.

9. Silver linings: President Russell M. Nelson on temples during a pandemic

Four months after closing all 168 temples worldwide in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints resumed the performance of all living ordinances in 12 temples on July 27.

“The purpose of the Church is to bring the blessings of God to His children on both sides of the veil,” President Nelson said. “So, only in our temples do we receive the highest blessings that God has in store for His faithful children. So, how difficult was it to make the decision to close the temples? That was painful; it was wracked with worry.”

10. Celebrating 96 years: President Russell M. Nelson and Sister Wendy Nelson

President Nelson celebrated his 96th birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 9. A birthday, “Is just another day for me,” he said last year while visiting Brasilia, Brazil. “I hope I will be busy.”

11. My testimony: Elder Jeffrey R. Holland

During 2020, a sobering time of pandemic, people across the globe have worried about their health and livelihood. Many are turning to God. “If we haven’t been able to turn here, and we can’t turn there, we can turn up,” said Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “And I hope that one thing we’ve all done is come closer to God.”

12. Unwavering faith: President M. Russell Ballard

The Prophet Joseph Smith’s father, Joseph Smith Sr., was born in Topsfield, Massachusetts. A new historic marker in Topsfield, a small town 20 miles north of Boston, honors the five generations of Smith family members that lived, served and worshipped in the area. Donated by the Ensign Peak Foundation, the marker will be dedicated in the coming months.

13. Simply beautiful: President M. Russell Ballard

President Ballard said the best thing that ever happened to him was meeting and marrying his wife, Sister Barbara Bowen Ballard. Two years after her death on Oct. 1, 2018, President Ballard spoke of her love and influence — and of his loneliness without her.

14. Christmas and children: President Russell M. Nelson

When asked by young YouTube star Claire Crosby of his favorite color, President Nelson likened colors to children, saying he loves them all. “It’s just like children, you know,” he said in December 2019. “Do I have a favorite child? Oh, no. Every one is special. Blue is special. Yellow is special. I love them all.”

15. Nelson family Christmas pageant

This year, the annual Christmas pageant for President Russell M. Nelson‘s family was held virtually due to precautions for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a 45-minute virtual gathering via videoconference on Sunday evening, Dec. 20, President Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy W. Nelson, watched as their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and new great-great-grandson participated in a Christmas celebration. It included Christmas carols, family photographs and a recreation of the Christmas Nativity.

Watch more Church News videos here.