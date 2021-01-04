Elder Rasband, Elder Schmutz participate in Utah Inauguration Ceremony

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offered the benediction during the Utah Inauguration Ceremony for Gov. Spencer Cox on Monday, Jan. 4.

During the prayer, the Apostle gave thanks for liberty and freedom. He asked that Gov. Cox be blessed with “wisdom, integrity and courage” to face the future with “certainty and strength.”

On the 125th anniversary of Utah statehood, Gov. Cox, 45, was sworn in as Utah’s 18th governor in front of red rock cliffs at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre in Ivins, Utah.

The inaugural ceremony followed an interfaith devotional held Sunday evening, Jan. 3, in the St. George Tabernacle.

Elder Evan A. Schmutz, a General Authority Seveny, speaks during an interfaith devotional held Sunday evening, Jan. 3, 2021, in the St. George Tabernacle in St. George, Utah.

Representing the Church at the event, Elder Evan A. Schmutz, a General Authority Seventy, spoke of the Founding Fathers’ personal interaction and familiarity that allowed them to work together, even when they disagreed with each other.

“If we and our political representatives would make more time for breaking bread together, listening to and learning from each other, we would perhaps discover that fair and genuinely held opinions on matters of theory and policy can be debated by and between friends, resulting similarly in the fruits of trust and beneficial compromise,” said Elder Schmutz.

He also called religion essential.

“As people of faith, we would do well to reflect on how essential to our society is a strong religious component; it will enhance the welfare and progress of all other components of society. …

“Active worship causes us to see one another as children of God and fellow travelers in mortality. Not only does this lift the lives of the needy and downtrodden in our communities, but it binds different congregations of faith through shared values and a common desire to do the work of God.”