Elder Gong invites young adults to watch worldwide devotional on Sunday

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, will speak at a worldwide devotional for young adults on Sunday, Jan. 10.

In a social media post on Dec. 30, Elder Gong wrote, “My friends, I recognize you face many challenges, and I know many of these challenges have been amplified during the pandemic.

“However, I also know how I — and many others — have been able to gain strength through Jesus Christ in difficult times.”

During the upcoming devotional, “We’ll discuss building relationships with ourselves, others and God, and I will be sharing three invitations that can help each of you to remain steadfast in your testimony of Jesus Christ,” Elder Gong wrote.

He continued, “I have spent many hours in study and prayer in preparation for this devotional, and I think it will be a unique digital experience for each of you. I can’t wait to be with you.”

The broadcast will begin at 6 p.m. MST and be transmitted live on the Church satellite system, ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, Latter-day Saints Channel and other media.

All adults ages 18-30, whether single or married, and students who will be finishing high school or the equivalent by the end of April 2021 are invited to participate.