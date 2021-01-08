Elder and Sister Soares had COVID-19, now recovered

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares, experienced mild cases of COVID-19 during the holiday break, according to a statement released Friday, Jan. 8.

“They were both at home, away from other Church leaders, and were able to completely recover before returning to full activity,” said Church spokesman Eric Hawkins.

Elder Soares is the third Apostle who has been reported to experience COVID-19. Elder Dale G. Renlund and his wife, Sister Ruth Renlund, tested positive for COVID-19 in early December.

“Elder and Sister Renlund are grateful for the many expressions of love and concern,” said Hawkins in a Dec. 10 statement. “They are both feeling well and are engaged remotely in their normal activities as they finish their period of quarantine.”

Elder Gerrit W. Gong and his wife, Sister Susan Gong, tested positive for COVID-19 in early October.

In a social media post on Friday, Oct. 16, Elder Gong said they had completed their quarantines and expressed gratitude for the “many well-wishes and prayers we have received from you from around the world.”