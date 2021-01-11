Elder and Sister Holland to speak at RootsTech Connect Family Discovery Day

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Patricia Holland, will be the featured speakers at Family Discovery Day at RootsTech Connect on Saturday, Feb. 27, the Church announced Jan. 11.

Elder and Sister Holland and their family will talk about how to connect to one’s heritage, ancestors, immediate family and God, according to the Newsroom release.

Their address will be given from Elder Holland’s hometown of St. George, Utah, and the Hollands will share family memories and stories through a video that was recorded at various locations in the area.

RootsTech Connect — a free, global family history conference with classes, keynote speakers and virtual expo hall — will be held Feb. 25-27. For the first time in RootsTech’s 10-year history, classes will be completely virtual and offered in multiple languages. Presenters will teach from international locations, and the event is attracting participants from around the world.

Family Discovery Day with Elder and Sister Holland will be streamed on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, Latter-day Saints Channel and other media on Saturday, Feb. 27, at noon MST. The broadcast will also be available for on-demand viewing.

Also during RootsTech Connect, Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Gary E. Stevenson and Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will host training on temple and family history work for Latter-day Saint leaders. On-demand viewing will be available anytime beginning Thursday, Feb. 25, by visiting ChurchofJesusChrist.org/family-history or the Church broadcast page.

RootsTech Connect announced the first four keynote speakers for the spring event in mid-November. Speakers include Nick Vujicic, a New York Times bestselling author and motivational speaker; Lorena Ochoa, a retired top female world golfer; Francesco Lotoro, musician and collector of music composed in captivity during the Holocaust; and Sharon Leslie Morgan, author and genealogist dedicated to African American genealogical research.

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days. For more information, visit RootsTech.org.