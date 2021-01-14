Video: Sister Wendy Nelson highlights 3-year ministry of President Nelson

A new Church News video, titled “The First Three Years,” highlights the ministry of President Russell M. Nelson, 96, who was set apart as the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Jan. 14, 2018.

The leader of almost 17 million Latter-day Saints worldwide has traveled extensively, changed Church organization, utilized technology, issued historic invitations and built bridges of understanding.

“This is a man on a mission for the Lord,” says his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, who narrates the video. “He is undaunted. He is optimistic. He really does believe the best is yet to come.”

