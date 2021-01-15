Elder and Sister Rasband to speak at the all-digital 2021 BYU Women’s Conference

Elder Ronald A. Rasband a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, will speak at one of the seven free sessions at BYU Women’s Conference this spring.

The conference will be entirely online this year and include both free sessions and paid options, according to a Jan. 15 announcement from BYU.

The free sessions also include the Sister to Sister event and five other sessions with presidency members from organizations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. These sessions will be available in English with closed captioning and translation in Spanish and Portuguese. No registration is required for the free sessions.

Forty prerecorded sessions — 35 in English and five in Spanish — will be available from April 29 to Sept. 30 for $59. Registration began Friday, Jan. 15, at womensconference.byu.edu/registration

Session topics include fostering understanding and unity, preparing children to live in a diverse world, understanding the differences between shame and guilt and encouraging women to speak out and speak up, according to the announcement.

Additionally, the BYU Women’s Conference committee is seeking original musical compositions or arrangements related to the 2021 conference theme, “I am a Child of God. His Promises are Sure.” Submissions will be accepted through March 1, 2021. Further details about music submission are on the BYU Women’s Conference website.

For information about the conference and speaker information as it becomes available, see womensconference.byu.edu.