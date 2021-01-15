First Presidency statement: ‘We urge all people to remember the precious and fragile nature of freedom and peace’

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, enter the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. The First Presidency, with the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, issued a statement on Jan. 15, 2021.
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, enter the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018. The First Presidency, with the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, issued a statement on Jan. 15, 2021. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News, Deseret News
The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued the following statement on Friday, Jan. 15:

“Principles of government that allow God’s children to maintain human dignity and freedom belong to all mankind (see Doctrine and Covenants 98:5).

“With great concern we observe the political and cultural divisions in the United States and around the world. We condemn violence and lawless behavior, including the recent violence in Washington, D.C. and any suggestion of further violence. While The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is neutral in matters of party politics, we remind our members—whatever their individual political views—to be united in our commitment to the Savior, Jesus Christ, and His teachings. As His followers, we should treat one another and all of God’s children with respect, dignity, and love. No political or other affiliation should supersede that covenant and sacred responsibility.

“We urge all people to remember the precious and fragile nature of freedom and peace. As citizens of the United States look ahead to the Inauguration of a new President, we urge our members to honor democratic institutions and processes, and to obey, honor, and sustain the law (see Articles of Faith 1:12).”