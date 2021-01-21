First Presidency announces April 2021 general conference to be conducted virtually

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that the April 2021 general conference will be virtual only.

It marks the third straight virtual general conference. The April 2020 and October 2020 conferences were conducted by broadcast only, and no gatherings were held in public venues.

The April 2021 general conference will mirror that of the October 2020 proceedings, with the broadcast originating from the Conference Center Theater on Temple Square in Salt Lake City. Only the speakers and their spouses will be in attendance at each session. Music will be prerecorded from previous general conferences.

“As a worldwide organization, we have an obligation to be good citizens and to act with caution as it relates to such a unique setting as general conference, which traditionally brings thousands of visitors to Salt Lake City from around the globe,” said the First Presidency prior to the October 2020 conference.

All sessions of the April 2021 general conference will be streamed live on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org, with sessions also available via Gospel Library, the Latter-day Saints Channel, radio, television, satellite and other digital channels.

As with past general conferences, the Church News will provide prompt summaries of messages and sessions via thechurchnews.com and its social medial channels.