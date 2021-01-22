Elder Cook to speak at Ensign College graduation in April

Ensign College announced on Thursday that Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will speak during the college’s first commencement exercises since changing its name from LDS Business College.

The college typically holds one commencement per year so the 2021 exercises to be held on Friday, April 9, will celebrate graduates from three previous semesters. To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the services will be held virtually, the college announced.

Students, family and friends of graduates will be able to view a stream of the day’s events on the Church’s website. Links to the stream will also be available on the Ensign College website.

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham spoke during 2020’s commencement services, which were unexpectedly transitioned to a virtual platform due to precautions over the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Jean B. Bingham speaks during LDS Business College’s 133rd Commencement broadcast on April 10, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org

“Even though you are not able to ‘walk’ in the traditional sense on graduation day, please consider that there are many ways to walk — but none more important than the Savior’s way,” President Bingham said during the April 10, 2020, commencement, which was the first to be held virtually and the last before the college transitioned its name to Ensign College.

More information about 2021 graduation can be found at Ensign College’s website, www.ensign.edu/graduation.