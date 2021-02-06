Today is Elder Rasband’s 70th birthday. Here are 9 quotes from him this year

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles turns 70 years old today. He was called as a General Authority Seventy in 2000 and as an Apostle in 2015.

Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Feb. 6, 1951, Elder Rasband attended the University of Utah and was later awarded an honorary doctorate of business and commerce from Utah Valley University in 1995. In 1987, he was appointed president and chief operating officer of Huntsman Chemical Corporation.

Elder Rasband presided over the New York New York North Mission from 1996 to 1999. After his call to the First Quorum of the Seventy in 2000, he served as a counselor in the Europe Central Area Presidency; president of the Utah Salt Lake City Area; and supervised the North America West, Northwest and three Utah areas as a member of the Presidency of the Seventy.

In honor of his 70th birthday today, here are nine quotes from Elder Rasband during this past year.

1. ‘Go on your way rejoicing’

“May you live each day with gratitude for the gospel, for our Savior Jesus Christ, and for your Father in Heaven. May you be humble, diligent, Spirit-driven, and joyful as you see the work of the Lord move forward and may you rely on the Lord’s promise to His missionaries, ‘Lift up your hearts and be glad for I am in your midst’ (Doctrine and Covenants 29:5) My dear friends, go ‘on your way rejoicing.’ ”

— Devotional for missionaries, Jan. 14, 2021

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, sit on the rostrum at the start of a missionary devotional streamed online on Jan. 14, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

2. The U.S. Constitution

“We are reminded by this inauguration of the privilege and joy we have of

liberty and freedom. Bless us to never forget and always treasure our Constitution and those, who for many generations, have upheld it and protected its principles for us.”

— Benediction at Utah Inauguration Ceremony, Jan. 4, 2021

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints offers the benediction during the Utah Inauguration Ceremony for Governor Spencer Cox on Monday, January 4, 2021, in Ivins, Utah. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

3. Glow of the gospel

“We, like the Jaredites, are on a journey to the promised land which is exaltation with our Father in Heaven and His Son. Do you feel that glow of the gospel in your heart and do you touch others with your sure knowledge and testimony that Jesus Christ is ‘the great Redeemer,’ the ‘light of truth,’ ‘the light which ye shall hold up’?”

— BYU–Hawaii devotional, Oct. 21, 2020

Elder Ronald A. Rasband speaks during a BYU–Hawaii devotional broadcast on Oct. 20, 2020. Credit: Screenshot

4. ‘Recommended to the Lord’

“The Lord has called us to work in the temples with ‘diligence, … perseverance, and patience.’ Being ‘recommended to the Lord’ requires those qualities. We must be diligent in living the commandments, persevere in our attention to our temple covenants, and be grateful for what the Lord continues to teach about them and be patient as we wait for temples to reopen in their fulness.”

— “Recommended to the Lord,” October 2020 general conference

Sister Melanie Rasband, and her husband, Elder Ronald A. Rasband, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, enter the Conference Center Theater for the Saturday morning session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2020. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

5. Stand on holy ground

“We know these are difficult times. We know there are those of you who are mourning, perhaps the loss of loved ones. We know fires are burning. We know hurricanes are occurring. We know winds are coming. And yet we can take comfort and confidence that the Lord Jesus Christ loves this Church and loves this people. As He has said numerous times, if you stand on holy ground, you need not be troubled.”

— Face to Face for young adults, Sept. 14, 2020

Elder Ronald A. Rasband and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, answer questions from young adults during a Face to Face event in Goshen, Utah, on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

6. ‘Power of the word’

A most important focus “is the power of the word and how we communicate it. … Our role as the Twelve Apostles is to communicate the word of the Lord — both by the words we use and the spirit that we are able to do that with.”

— “Communicating the ‘power of the word’ amid COVID-19,” Church News article, Aug. 27, 2020

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, show their love to attendees prior to speaking during a Brigham Young University devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

7. Bicentennial proclamation

“We are so blessed by the truths elaborated in this bicentennial proclamation to the world,” he told missionaries. “Know it, use it, study it, pray about it, find with it, teach it, bear testimony of it and make it a part of your very lives.”

— Devotional for missionaries, June 4, 2020

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles prepares for a missionary broadcast at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City. The devotional was released on June 4, 2020. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

8. Spirit of the Restoration

“I promise as you follow the inspired counsel of our dear prophet, President Russell M. Nelson, his counselors, the Apostles and other Church leaders, and as you pay heed to the ancient prophets who foretold of our day, you will be filled, deep in your heart and soul, with the spirit and the work of the Restoration. I promise you will see the hand of God in your lives, hear His promptings, and feel His love.”

— “Fulfillment of Prophecy,” April 2020 general conference

Elder Ronald A. Rasband speaks during the Sunday morning session of the 190th Annual General Conference on April 5, 2020. Credit: Screenshot, ChurchofJesusChrist.org

9. ‘One people’

“What you saw outside was how the doctrines of the gospel of Jesus Christ unite us, and I felt very at one as a people today. Regardless of how they look, regardless of how they dressed, we were one people today — the people of the Church of Jesus Christ.”

— Durban South Africa Temple dedication, Feb. 16, 2020