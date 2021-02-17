6 devotionals to reach young adults across the globe

Over the next month, a First Presidency counselor and six members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will lead as a half-dozen streamed devotionals designed to reach Latter-day Saint young adults worldwide.

Scheduled from Feb. 21 through March 21, the six devotionals will target young-adult members ages 18 to 30 — single or married.

Leading the the devotionals will be President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency; President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, Elder D. Todd Christofferson, Elder Neil L. Andersen, Elder Ronald A. Rasband and Elder Ulisses Soares.

For most devotionals, the Apostle leading the devotional will be joined by others – in some cases, the Apostle’s wife; in others, another Church leader – ranging from the Presidency of the Seventy to the Presiding Bishopric and to the general organizational leaders

Available to Latter-day Saints on the six major continents, the broadcasts will be done in 31 languages, from Albanian to Ukranian. Each YouTube video will be available for 30 days after the broadcast.

The schedule and streaming links are below:

Elder Neil L. Andersen and Sister Kathy Andersen underscore being as one as they speak on Friday, June 26, 2020, at the 2020 Mission Leadership Seminar. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

Feb. 21

In the first of the six devotionals, Elder Andersen and Sister Kathy Andersen will address French-speaking Latter-day Saints worldwide.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc. Bishop Gérald Caussé Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc. Sister Bonnie H. Cordon Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

March 7

Elder Holland will be joined by Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé and Sister Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president, in addressing young adults in the Church’s Europe, Europe East and Africa area. The broadcast will be available in 17 different languages.

President M. Russell Ballard Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc. Elder Brent H. Nielson Sister Sharon Eubank Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

March 7

President Ballard — along with Elder Brent H. Neilson of the Presidency of the Seventy, and Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor of the Relief Society general presidency — will present an English-language devotional for Latter-day Saint young adults in North America.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband and Sister Melanie Rasband Credit: Shannon Rasband Norton

March 13

Elder Rasband and Sister Melanie Rasband will lead a devotional — to be broadcast in a dozen different languages — for young adults in Asia and the Pacific. The March 13 date is a Saturday in United States; but given the international dateline and time zones, it will be Sunday, March 14, in the nations receiving the streamed broadcast.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, smile as they talk about the beauty of the Oakland California Temple following a walk-through on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News, Deseret News Elder D. Todd Christofferson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, smile during an interview in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Nov. 21, 2019. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

March 14

President Oaks and Sister Kristen Oaks will join Elder Christofferson and Sister Kathy Christofferon in speaking to Latter-day Saint young adults in Latin America and Spain.

Elder Ulisses Soares and his wife, Sister Rosana Soares. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

March 21

In the sixth and final devotional of the series, Elder Soares and Sister Roasana Soares will address Portuguese-speaking young adults in Brazil, Africa and Europe.