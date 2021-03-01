4 times President Eyring, Elder Holland and other leaders were quoted in a ‘Pickles’ comic strip

A quote by Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was recently featured in the national comic strip “Pickles.”

The Feb. 15 comic shows husband Earl and wife Opal having a conversation. When soy sauce unexpectedly spills all over Earl’s shirt, Opal responds, “Well, Earl, to quote Jeffrey R. Holland, ‘No misfortune is so bad that whining about it won’t make it worse.’”

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is quoted in this “Pickles” comic strip published on Feb. 15, 2021. It is republished here with permission. Credit: Washington Post

In his April 2007 general conference talk “The Tongue of Angels,” Elder Holland refers to this statement as one of his “maxims for living.”

“We should honor the Savior’s declaration to ‘be of good cheer.’ (Indeed, it seems to me we may be more guilty of breaking that commandment than almost any other!),” Elder Holland told the worldwide audience. “Speak hopefully. Speak encouragingly, including about yourself. Try not to complain and moan incessantly. …

“Yes, life has its problems, and yes, there are negative things to face, but please accept one of Elder Holland’s maxims for living — no misfortune is so bad that whining about it won’t make it worse.”

Elder Holland is not the first Church leader to be quoted in “Pickles.”

In an April 2020 comic, Earl tells Opal he came across an inspiring quote: “If today you are a little better than yesterday, then that’s enough.” The statement was attributed to Elder David A. Bednar, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder David A. Bednar, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is quoted in this “Pickles” comic strip published on April 20, 2020. It is republished here with permission. Credit: Washington Post

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, was quoted in a September 2019 comic. Earl says to grandson Nelson, “Henry B. Eyring once said, ‘Whenever you meet someone, treat them as if they were in serious trouble … and you will be right more than half the time.’” Earl is then seen hiding behind the couch after Opal discovers he ate a pie intended for her book club.

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, is quoted in this “Pickles” comic strip published on Sept. 16, 2019. It is republished here with permission. Credit: Washington Post

And an October 2019 comic — which depicts Nelson reminding Earl that he promised to take him to the zoo “soon” — notes, “With apologies to Kyle S. McKay.” The General Authority Seventy quoted his son in the opening of his April 2019 general conference talk: “Dad, I’ve figured something out. I’ve figured out that soon for you is a very long time for me.”

A talk from Elder Kyle S. McKay, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is referenced in this “Pickles” comic strip published on Oct. 3, 2019. It is republished here with permission. Credit: Washington Post

Brian Crane, the artist behind “Pickles,” is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Crane told the Deseret News in 2013 that the comic strip is all about life, marriage and growing older. ”(‘Pickles’) is the history of funny moments in our family,” he said. It’s also a way to keep a family record and keep the family together.

He, too, tries to maintain a dose of humor toward life and echoes Elder Holland’s advice. “If you can laugh at it, you can live with it,” Crane said. “If you don’t see or hear as well, if you can laugh at it, it’s easier. It helps ease your own life.”

Read more about Crane and “Pickles” on Deseret.com.