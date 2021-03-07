In case you missed it: President Oaks on what makes the Church distinct, Elder Holland emphasizes institute, plus 7 more stories

During the week of March 1-7, the Church News reported on President Dallin H. Oaks speaking to the Salt Lake Temple Square Mission; Elder Jeffrey R. Holland speaking to young adults in Europe and Africa; Elder Ulisses Soares and other Church leaders speaking to Native Americans; and Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis speaking to BYU-Pathway Worldwide students.

Also this week, Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé thanked UNICEF and members and friends of the Church for their combined efforts in combatting COVID-19. The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square postponed its Heritage Tour until 2022, and the Church announced new minimum graduation requirements for seminary students.

In honor of the Church News’ upcoming 90-year anniversary, former editor Gerry Avant joined this week’s podcast. And an all-American punter was featured in an article for his missionary service and legacy of faith.

Below are summaries and links to these nine articles.

1. President Oaks on what sets the Church — and missionaries — apart

President Dallin H. Oaks and Sister Kristen Oaks pose for a photo following their sacrament meeting remarks to missionaries of the Salt Lake Temple Square Mission on Feb. 28, 2021. Credit: President Russell M. Larsen

While all members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints bear Christ’s name, missionaries of the Church bear His name in an especially visible way.

In a sacrament meeting address to missionaries of the Salt Lake Temple Square Mission on Feb. 28, President Dallin H. Oaks and his wife, Sister Kristen Oaks, spoke on what sets the Church apart from other Christian churches and what doctrines help missionaries teach with the Spirit.

2. Elder Holland speaks to young adults in Europe and Africa

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles laughs as he, Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon, and Chad H. Webb, administrator of Seminaries and Institutes, prepare to record a devotional from a studio at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2021. The devotional was broadcast to young adults in Europe and Africa on March 7. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Speaking to young adults from Newcastle to Novosibirsk and from Copenhagen to Cape Town, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland began his message by clarifying that his purpose was not to “recruit” them to attend institute.

“You don’t exist so institute can become a successful Church program,” said the member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “No, it’s the other way around. Institute exists so you can become a successful Latter-day Saint.”

3. Elder Soares, Sister Aburto, other leaders promise peace to Native Americans

Elder Ulisses Soares speaks at a member devotional for Native Americans on Feb 26, 2021, from the Little Theater of the Conference Center. Credit: Screenshot

Even amid the sadness and struggles caused by the ongoing pandemic and other challenges of the day, Native Americans can find “renewed hope in the Savior and His marvelous gospel.”

That was the comforting message Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared Friday, Feb. 26, in a special devotional for Native American Latter-day Saints in the Chinle, Arizona, region.

4. Elder Aidukaitis speaks to BYU-Pathway Worldwide students

Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during a devotional broadcast to BYU-Pathway Worldwide students on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Credit: BYU-Pathway Worldwide

In testifying of the importance of goal setting and organization to busy and perhaps overwhelmed college students, Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis offered a divine example.

In a devotional broadcast to BYU-Pathway Worldwide students on March 2, the General Authority Seventy noted, “The Lord Himself stated His goal very clearly: ‘For behold, this is my work and my glory — to bring to pass the immortality and eternal life of man’” (Moses 1:39).

5. Bishop Caussé thanks UNICEF and Latter-day Saints for COVID-19 relief

UNICEF staff show boxes containing the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines distributed by the COVAX Facility in Accra, Ghana, on Feb. 24, 2021. Credit: UNICEF

In a video released Friday, March 5, Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé thanked the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for combined efforts in combatting COVID-19.

Latter-day Saint Charities is donating $20 million to UNICEF to help ensure safe, fast and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines across the globe, Church leaders announced last month.

6. Tabernacle Choir’s Heritage Tour postponed to 2022

The 2022 performances will be in the same cities planned for the original tour — Stockholm, Sweden; Helsinki, Finland; Copenhagen, Denmark; Oslo, Norway; Cardiff and Newport, Wales; and Edinburgh, Scotland. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The 2021 Heritage Tour by The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square has been postponed until 2022, the second time the European tour has been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour had been scheduled for June 17 through July 8 of this year. The 2022 performances will be in the same cities planned for the original tour — Stockholm, Sweden; Helsinki, Finland; Copenhagen, Denmark; Oslo, Norway; Cardiff and Newport, Wales; and Edinburgh, Scotland.

7. New requirements for seminary graduation announced

Seminaries and Institutes of Religion announced an update to the Stake Seminary Graduation Guide. Students must now report they’ve read 75% of the calendar days and certificates of recognition are now called certificates of completion. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

New requirements for seminary graduation are part of an effort to support students in establishing a habit of discipleship and to harmonize seminary curriculum with home gospel study.

Just as “Come, Follow Me” curriculum is home-centered, Church-supported, “we hope it’s home-centered, seminary-supported as well,” said Adam N. Smith, associate administrator over teaching and learning for Seminaries and Institutes.

8. Former editor Gerry Avant joins Church News podcast

In Episode 20 of the Church News podcast, former editor Gerry Avant looks back at her career covering the growth of the Church and shares her testimony strengthened through her unique experiences. Credit: Screenshot

Gerry Avant, the former editor of the Church News, joins the Church News podcast to talk about the 90-year history of the publication and recount her nearly 48 years reporting for this unique living record of the Restoration.

Avant, who continues to write a Church News column, has spent decades recording the words and travels of the last seven presidents of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, documenting Church growth, temple construction, important announcements and significant events.

9. Meet DJ Arnson: All-American punter for NAU

Northern Arizona’s DJ Arnson celebrates following a successful punt vs. Sacramento State University. Arnson is a returned missionary. Credit: NAU Athletics

While serving his mission in Brazil, All-American punter DJ Arnson often enjoyed a bit of preparation-day mischief by pulling from his pack a spheroid ball made from cowhide.

His soccer-crazed Brazilian investigators and friends expected a “bola de futebol.” Instead, Elder Arnson handed them, well, a football.