Elder Gong and other Church leaders connect with young single adults in weekend-long event

Young single adults in the North Salt Lake area recently had the chance to interact with Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders in a series of weekend events that featured entertainment, service and devotion.

Other participating Church leaders in the Feb. 20 and 21 gatherings included Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy; Elder Evan A. Schmutz, a General Authority Seventy and member of the Utah Area Presidency; and Elder Richard Neitzel Holzapfel, an Area Seventy.

In addition to a leadership conference, several other activities and events were organized for the young adults over the duration of the weekend centered around the theme “Believe, Belong and Become.”

Each of the five young single adult stakes participating created a video as part of a light-hearted variety show that took place virtually on Feb. 20.

“Throughout this event, the General Authorities were … dressed nice, but not in suits,” said Faith Jackson, a member of the Holladay Utah YSA Stake. “They were telling jokes and laughing along with us. It was really great to see them in a casual atmosphere, which makes it much easier to relate to them.”

Following the virtual variety show, young adults were invited to drive to different locations to donate a pair of socks, the most highly requested item from local homeless shelters.

As the young adults drove up with their donations, they were greeted in their cars by the participating General Authorities and other local Church leaders, all who were masked and maintained appropriate social distances.

More than 7,000 pairs of socks were donated.

On Sunday, Feb. 21, Elder Gong and the other leaders participated in a question-and-answer session.

At the beginning of the devotional, the recording of Sissel performing “Slow Down” during the 2019 Pioneer Day Concert with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square was played, setting the tone for the meeting.

Jacob Young, a young adult in the Holladay Utah YSA Stake, said that during the devotional and the discussion with Elder Gong, he “felt inspired to take more time to myself to study scriptures and pray, visit the temple, and just forget about worldly things and the hustle and bustle of everyday life.”