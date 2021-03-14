In case you missed it: Modifications to Salt Lake Temple renovation, new area leadership position for women, plus 7 more stories

During the week of March 8-13, the First Presidency announced modifications to the Salt Lake Temple renovation and the upcoming renovation of the Manti Utah Temple. Six women have been called as international area organization advisers in Europe. And President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and other senior Church leaders reflected on what members and leaders have learned during the past year of the pandemic.

President Ballard, Sister Sharon Eubank and Elder Brent H. Nielson promised young adults in North America a future filled with hope and light. For this week’s podcast, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, wife of President Dallin H. Oaks, spoke to Sister Sheri L. Dew about blending a family and intentional parenting. As a keynote speaker at the 5th Annual International Women-in-Diplomacy Day event, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham said the key to empowering women is through education.

Sister Cristina B. Franco of the Primary general presidency spoke to BYU-Idaho students about being “of good cheer.” The Church announced the cancellation of three pageants for 2021, and an Orem ward recalled its final All-Church tourney victory 50 years ago.

Find summaries and link to these nine articles below.

1. Salt Lake Temple renovation modifications and future plans for the Manti temple

A rendering of the celestial room in the renovated Salt Lake Temple Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency announced Friday, March 12, modifications to the ongoing renovation of the Salt Lake Temple, as well as a planned upgrade of the Manti Utah Temple.

The modifications for the Salt Lake Temple include adding a second baptistry and additional instruction and sealing rooms — increasing capacity for the sacred building which was originally dedicated in 1893. The temple cafeteria will be discontinued.

The Manti temple will join the Salt Lake Temple and the St. George Utah Temple as the third pioneer-era temple dating back to the late 19th century to undergo renovations. Plans and a starting date for the renovation will be announced later this year.

2. New international area organization advisers called

Six women have been called as international area organization advisers for the Europe Area. From top left: Traci De Marco from the United Kingdom, Julia Wondra from Austria, Ghislaine Simonet from France, Leticia dos Santos Rudloff from Spain, Sibylle Fingerle from Germany and Ann-Mari Lindberg from Denmark. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Six women have been called as the first international area organization advisers for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Europe Area.

Representing the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary, this new position added to the Church’s organizational structure includes mentoring stake and ward women leaders and participating in leadership councils.

3. One year of COVID-19: What we know now

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks about pioneers while sitting in front of the Mary Fielding Smith home at This Is the Place Heritage Park in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 15, 2020. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

One year after President Ballard declared the world will win the war on COVID-19, he again offered words of encouragement and counsel: “Number 1, we are going to solve it,” he said in a recent interview, referring to ongoing vaccination efforts to quell the pandemic.

President Ballard’s counsel joins thoughts of other senior Church leaders on what members and Church leaders have learned after a year of COVID-19.

4. Young adults can expect a future filled with hope and light

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, right, is joined by Elder Brent Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy and Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, front, for a devotional with young single adults from the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Looking at screens dotted with the faces of young adults from across North America on Sunday evening, President Ballard said the images filled him with confidence for the future, and he promised that even amid dark times, there is hope and light.

The March 7 devotional, originating from Church headquarters and reaching 300,000, was one of six streamed this month by senior Church leaders to Latter-day Saint young adults worldwide. Joining President Ballard for the devotional were Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy and Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency.

Each leader focused remarks on the power of light in an ever darkening world.

5. Sister Kristen M. Oaks joins guest host Sister Sheri L. Dew for the Church News podcast

In Episode 21 of the Church News podcast, Sister Kristen M. Oaks shares insights into marriage, family and faith.

In Episode 21 of the Church News podcast, Sister Kristen M. Oaks, wife of President Dallin H. Oaks, shares the spiritual and practical insights she has discovered as a new wife, mother, grandmother and role model. She has a special place in her heart for children, single members of the Church and temple work. She is working to connect with others through the gospel, encouraging them to grow their testimonies no matter what stage or type of life they live. She is interviewed by guest host Sister Sheri Dew.

6. President Bingham speaks on how to empower women

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham waves to participants of the fifth annual International Women-in-Diplomacy Day symposium. The event was held virtually on Monday, March 8, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gathered virtually with distinguished leaders around the globe on International Women’s Day to celebrate the resilience and ingenuity of women in diplomacy, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham praised women for their strength this past year.

President Bingham’s keynote address kicked off the 5th Annual International Women-in-Diplomacy Day event on Monday, March 8, hosted by Mame T. Mbaye, the Honorary Consul General for Senegal. The event also included panel discussions with diplomats, business leaders and others on improving challenges women face worldwide.

7. Sister Franco’s counsel to BYU-Idaho students

Sister Cristina B. Franco, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks to BYU-Idaho students during the weekly campus devotional on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Credit: Screenshot byui.edu

Despite living in a “crazy world” filled with uncertainty, wars, rumors of wars, crime, terrorism, tragedies, natural disasters and disappointments, Sister Franco invited BYU–Idaho students to “be of good cheer” and to live without fear.

As an Argentine-born, native Spanish speaker, Sister Franco said she decided to look up in the English dictionary the topic of her remarks. She learned “to be of good cheer is to be happy. It is that simple! Right?”

8. Cancellation of Church pageants in 2021

A scene from the Hill Cumorah Pageant depicts the Savior visiting the Americas. The pageant ran July 11-13 and 16-20, 2019, on the hillside next to the Hill Cumorah Visitors’ Center in Manchester, New York. Credit: Matt Barr, Hill Cumorah Pageant

The Church announced that three pageants planned for 2021 — the Hill Cumorah Pageant, the Nauvoo Pageant and the British Pageant — will not be held this year because of COVID-19 pandemic limitations and precautions.

With the 2021 cancellations comes the final curtain on the Hill Cumorah Pageant, which was supposed to have its final live performance this year, after having a planned 2020 finale postponed a year because of the pandemic.

9. Orem ward hoops team still wears crown from final All-Church tourney 50 years ago

A souvenir program from the 1971 All-Church basketball tournament. Credit: Courtesy of Bryce Winkel

March is a magical month for basketball fans in the United States. It’s almost time for “March Madness” — the storied college basketball tournament for the top men’s and women’s teams in the country.

But for hoops aficionado Bryce Winkel, March is always a happy reminder of the week — 50 years ago — when he and the rest of the Orem, Utah, 20th Ward M-Men’s basketball squad were crowned the best Church ball team in the world.

On March 19, 1971, the Orem 20th Ward claimed the All-Church Basketball Championship.