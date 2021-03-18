Elder Gong to speak at BYU commencement in April

Elder Gerrit W. Gong, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will be the speaker during BYU’s commencement on Thursday, April 22. The commencement will be virtual and broadcast live on BYUtv from the Marriott Center.

Also, jazz pianist, composer and professor of music Marcus Roberts will receive an honorary doctorate degree, BYU also announced Thursday, March 18.

All college convocations will be virtual from April 22–23. Individual colleges will communicate their respective details about convocations.

Elder Gong, who did his undergraduate in Asian and university studies at BYU, has a doctorate in international relations and master’s degree in philosophy from Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes scholar. He has also been the assistant to the president for planning and assessment at Brigham Young University.

During his career, he spent 20 years in Washington, D.C. and served as special assistant to the undersecretary of state at the U.S. State Department, as special assistant to the U.S. ambassador in Beijing, China, and in several positions at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C. He was sustained as member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 2018 and had previously served as a member of the Asia Area Presidency and a member of the Presidency of the Seventy.