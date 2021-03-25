First Presidency 2021 Easter message: ‘We joyfully proclaim, solemnly testify’

President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, released the 2021 First Presidency Easter Message on Thursday, March 25:

At this Easter Season, we gratefully commemorate the Resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We joyfully proclaim and solemnly testify that because of Jesus Christ, we will all live again.

The Christus statue inside the north visitors center on Temple Square. The Christus statue on Temple Square. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Central to God’s eternal plan is the mission of His Son, Jesus Christ. He came to redeem God’s children. Through the Savior’s Atonement, resurrection and immortality became a reality for all and eternal life became a possibility for all who would qualify. Jesus declared:

“I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die.” (John 11:25–26)

Thanks be to God for the Atonement of Jesus Christ and for His gift of resurrection!