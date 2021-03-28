In case you missed it: First Presidency Easter message, lessons from God’s blessings to covenant Israel, plus 7 more stories

During the week of March 21-27, the members of the First Presidency shared their Easter message. As general conference approaches, members around the world shared how President Russell M. Nelson’s invitation to study the promises to covenant Israel has strengthened them. Also, the Church News compiled invitations from the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles from the October conference.

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles identified a pattern for studying conference messages. Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified of drawing near to the Savior to Portuguese-speaking young adults in a devotional. Former Young Women General President Ardeth G. Kapp celebrated her 90th birthday.

Church leaders are planning to seek experts to help preserve the murals in the Manti Utah Temple. In this week’s Church News podcast, Jill Manning, licensed marriage and family therapist, offered five action points for parents to protect against pornography. And in 2020, Latter-day Saint Charities was part of 3,600 projects in 160 countries, according to its annual report.

Find summaries and links to these nine articles below:

1. First Presidency 2021 Easter message: ‘We joyfully proclaim, solemnly testify’

The Christus statue inside the north visitors center on Temple Square. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring, released the 2021 First Presidency Easter Message on Thursday, March 25:

At this Easter Season, we gratefully commemorate the Resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We joyfully proclaim and solemnly testify that because of Jesus Christ, we will all live again.

2. Studying God’s blessings to covenant Israel: How President Nelson’s invitation has strengthened members worldwide

A man studies the scriptures at a table. In the October 2020 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson invited all to make a list of God’s blessings to covenant Israel. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Nelson extended an invitation in the October 2020 general conference: “As you study your scriptures during the next six months, I encourage you to make a list of all that the Lord has promised He will do for covenant Israel. I think you will be astounded! Ponder these promises. Talk about them with your family and friends. Then live and watch for these promises to be fulfilled in your own life.”

Many Latter-day Saints, including experts of ancient scripture, shared insights they have gained from President Nelson’s invitation to study the Lord’s promises to covenant Israel.

3. 15+ invitations from October 2020 general conference by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve

President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 4, 2020. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

At the close of the October 2020 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson invited the global membership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to “embrace a new normal” by turning their heart, mind and soul increasingly to Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

This invitation was one of many he issued during the conference. Other invitations included to abandon actions of prejudice, let God prevail, learn about the promises to covenant Israel and create a place of security in one’s home. The counselors in the First Presidency and members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also extended invitations and counsel to Latter-day Saints during the October 2020 general conference.

4. Learn Elder Bednar’s pattern for studying conference messages — doctrine, invitations, blessings

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits down for an interview at the Relief Society Building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Doctrine taught. Invitations to act. Promised blessings.

Identifying and applying the pattern of those three connected elements can bless individuals as they prepare for, listen to and study messages from Apostles and Prophets given during general conference, said Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

5. Elder Soares exhorts Portuguese-speaking young adults to exercise faith, draw near to the Savior and follow the prophets

Elder Ulisses Soares, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife Sister Rosana Soares, right, laugh during a devotional broadcast from the Church Office building in Salt Lake City on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Rory Bigelow, Associate Administrator of Operations at Seminaries and Institutes of Religion, and his wife Tammy also participate. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

In his own native language, Elder Ulisses Soares testified Sunday to Portuguese-speaking young adults — spread across the world — that drawing near to the Savior and trusting in His ordained servants remedies pandemics, economic hardships and all other tribulations.

“Following the counsel of the prophets will protect us and will cause the heavens to shake for our good,” said Elder Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a young adult devotional originating from Church headquarters and broadcast to Brazil, Portugal and several African nations.

6. What former Young Women General President Ardeth G. Kapp told well wishers on her 90th birthday

Ardeth Kapp speaks during a Zoom call to celebrate her 90th birthday at Thanksgiving Point on Sunday, March 21, 2021. There where four rounds of calls to allow adequate talking time for friends and family. Credit: Annie Barker, Deseret News

Looking at hundreds of faces gathered for her virtual 90th birthday celebration on Sunday, March 21, former Young Women General President Ardeth Greene Kapp shared an important lesson she has learned after nine decades of service in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We don’t have to be perfect,” she said. “We just have to do the very best we can, and that’s enough.”

Sister Kapp served as the ninth Young Women general president from 1984 to 1992 and became a mentor to hundreds of thousands of young women of the Church during that time. Her presidency was highlighted by the introduction of the Young Women values and the strong growth of the Personal Progress program that concluded in 2019.

7. Church seeking to preserve Manti temple murals by Minerva Teichert

Manti Utah Temple Credit: Deseret News archives

The Minerva Teichert murals in the Manti Temple were originally painted on canvas, which was adhered to the plaster walls, said a Wednesday, March 24, update on Newsroom to an existing article about renovation efforts for the Manti and Salt Lake temples.

The Church’s intent is to separate the canvas or portions of the canvas from the plaster and preserve the murals for future restoration and display in a public setting.

8. Protection from pornography — Licensed therapist offers 5 action points for parents and hope for healing

Jill Manning, a licensed marriage and family therapist, joins this episode of the Church News podcast to discuss an important issue — protecting homes and families from pornography. Manning — who in addition to her clinical work is a researcher, author, consultant, professional speaker and activist — gives listeners five ways to prevent pornography and offers hope to families impacted by this issue. Noting that light and dark cannot occupy the same time and space, Manning highlights “five candles in the darkness.”

9. Latter-day Saint Charities’ 2020 annual report includes more than 3,600 projects in 160 countries

Latter-day Saint Charities is helping fund Convoy of Hope’s school feeding programs in several developing countries, according to a Feb. 3, 2021, Newsroom press release. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saint Charities — the humanitarian arm of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — participated in more than 3,600 projects in 160 countries in 2020, according to its annual report released Friday, March 26.

Of those projects, the COVID-19 relief effort included more than 1,000 projects in 150 countries and territories — the Church’s largest humanitarian effort to date. Other projects included refugee support and volunteer work through JustServe.