77 Area Seventies named, sustained in April 2021 general conference leadership session

For the first time, Area Seventies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were sustained not in a weekend session of general conference but in the leadership session preceding it.

On Thursday, April 1, 77 new Area Seventies were named and sustained as part of the leadership session, which included some 300 General Authorities, General Officers and Area Seventies.

The meeting, highlighted by messages from the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, was held at the Church Office Building auditorium on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Prior to the messages from Church leaders, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles read the names of 77 new Area Seventies. President Russell M. Nelson then called for a sustaining vote for these new leaders.

Previously, the sustaining of Area Seventies was usually done on the Saturday of general conference weekend.

According to Newsroom, which reported the naming and sustaining of the new Area Seventies, this new approach continues to fulfill the law of common consent as described in section 42 of the Doctrine and Covenants: “It shall not be given to any one to go forth to preach my gospel, or to build up my church, except he be ordained by some one who has authority, and it is known to the church that he has authority and has been regularly ordained by the heads of the church.”

The Church has 12 quorums of the Seventy. The first two quorums are comprised of General Authority Seventies, who have authority to serve anywhere in the world. The remaining 10 quorums are Area Seventies.

Under the direction of the Presidency of the Seventy, Area Seventies meet with and teach Church leaders, missionaries and members of the Church in local congregations. The authority of Area Seventies is generally limited to the area where they serve.

Third Quorum, which includes the Africa Central, Africa South, and Africa West Areas

Samuel Annan-Simons, 45, Kasoa, Ghana; temple assistant recorder, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as president of the Accra Ghana Kasoa Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, and high councilor; wife: Gertrude; four children.

Patrick Appianti-Sarpong, 35, Accra, Ghana; currently serving as president of the Nigeria Ibadan Mission; former bishop and bishopric member; wife: Elizabeth; three children.

Frederick M. Kamya, 59, Kampala, Uganda; managing director, Horizon Lines Ltd.; currently serving as president of the Kampala Uganda South Stake; former bishop, branch president, district presidency member, and district president; wife: Stella; six children.

Gaëtan Kelounou, 46, Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion; currently serving as counselor in the Republic of Congo Brazzaville Mission presidency; former bishop, high councilor, mission presidency member, and stake presidency member; wife: Cornelie; eight children.

Enefiok Ntemm, 63, Ewet, Nigeria; lawyer, private practice; currently serving as president of the Uyo Nigeria Stake; former branch president, district presidency member, and stake presidency member; wife: Joan; two children.

Charles O. Oide, 47, Benin City, Nigeria; assistant chief accountant, High Court of Justice; currently serving as president of the Benin City Nigeria Ugbowo Stake; former bishop and stake presidency member; wife: Osahenigharu; one child.

Fourth Quorum, which includes the Asia and Asia North Areas

Ross A. Chiles, 56, Canada; currently serving as president of the Vietnam Hanoi Mission; former bishop, bishopric member, and stake presidency member; wife: Carrie; six children.

John Gutty, 45, Telangana, India; regional Welfare and Self-Reliance Services manager, Asia Area; currently serving as president of the Hyderabad India Stake; former branch president and district presidency member; wife: Sudha; two children.

Yuichi Imai, 61, Takahashi City, Japan; president, STRAWB Inc.; currently serving as president of the Okayama Japan Stake; former bishop and high councilor; wife: Makiko; three children.

Dong Hwan Jeong, 55, Geumcheon-Gu, South Korea; human resources manager, Asia North Area; recently released as president of the Korea Busan Mission; former bishop, high councilor, mission presidency member, mission president, and stake president; wife: Jung Suk; three children.

Fifth Quorum, which includes the Brazil Area

Marcelo Andrezzo, 56, Joinville, Brazil; state tax official, State of Santa Catarina; currently serving as bishop of the Joinville 1st Ward; former bishop, high councilor, mission president, stake mission president, stake presidency member, and stake president; wife: Solange; three children.

Moroni Costa, 41, São Paulo, Brazil; lawyer, Bichara Advogados; currently serving as elders quorum president of the Portal do Morumbi Ward; former bishop and stake presidency member; wife: Raquel; three children.

Odair Jose Castro de Lira, 45, Brazil, entrepreneur (property), self-employed; currently serving as president of the Santarém Brazil Stake; former branch president, district presidency member, and district president; wife: Edileude; three children.

Alexandre Ret, 46, São Paulo, Brazil; owner/partner, Formula (Armored Car Company); currently serving as president of the São Paulo Brazil Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, and stake presidency member; wife: Natalia Cuellar; four children.

Sixth Quorum, which includes the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico Areas

Gregorio E. Casillas, 45, Tijuana, Mexico; currently serving as president of the México México City South Mission; former bishop, bishopric member, and stake president; wife: Alma; three children.

Ranulfo Cervantes, 45, Ocoyoacac, Mexico; area MLU manager, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as Area Seventy executive secretary; former bishop, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Irais; three children.

Félix Conde, 60, Mérida, Mexico; human resources manager, Mexico Area Office; currently serving as institute teacher in the México City Culturas Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission president, stake presidency member, and stake president; wife: Elda Alicia; three children.

Tomás Familia, 49, La Romana, Dominican Republic; system engineer, Hair Palace Company (self-employed); recently released as bishop of the Benjamín Ward; former bishop, branch president, district president, and stake president; wife: Zeneida; five children.

Bruce H. Ixcot, 41, Quetzaltenango, Guatemala; general manager/owner, Bruce & Company paint store; currently serving as Sunday School teacher in the Minerva Ward; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Claudia; six children.

Paul H. Jean Baptiste, 44, Pétion Ville, Haiti; owner, commodity and transportation business; currently serving as Audit Committee chairman of the Port-au-Prince Haiti North Stake; former bishop and stake presidency member; wife: Wildermina; five children.

Julio E. Lee, 57, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; Caribbean commercial manager, UPL Centroamérica; currently serving as counselor in the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Central Stake presidency; former bishop, bishopric member, stake presidency member, and stake president; wife: Cindi Marie; two children.

R. Darío Lorenzana, 54, Guatemala City, Guatemala; national director, Mentors International; currently serving as family history consultant in the Guatemala City Palmita Stake; former branch president, high councilor, mission presidency member, mission president, stake presidency member, and stake president; wife: Gloria; two children.

Héctor Méndez, 47, Jesus Maria, Mexico; director of operations, World Emblem; currently serving as high councilor in the Aguascalientes México Stake; former bishop and stake presidency member; wife: Verónica; three children.

Russell A. Robinson, 61, Nuevo Casas Grandes, Mexico; currently serving as president of the México Tampico Mission; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, and stake presidency member; wife: Kelly; eight children.

Raul Tapia, 48, San Nicolas de Los Garza, Mexico; institute director, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion; currently serving as counselor in the México Monterrey West Mission presidency; former bishop, high councilor, stake presidency member, and stake president; wife: Laura; five children.

Carlos Torres, 57, Padierna, Mexico; urology surgeon, private practice; currently serving as adviser for temple and family history in the Mexico Area Family History Office; former bishop and stake president; wife: Marisol; three children.

Bruno E. Vásquez, 57, Managua, Nicaragua; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion; currently serving as counselor in the Managua Nicaragua Universitaria Stake presidency; former bishop, branch president, mission president, stake presidency member, and stake president; wife: Brenda; four children.

Seventh Quorum, which includes the Europe, Europe East, and Middle East/Africa North Areas

Erik Bernskov, 59, Jyllinge, Denmark; senior recruitment consultant, Hartmanns; currently serving as FSY session administrator; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Anne; four children.

Oleksiy H. Hakalenko, 36, Kyiv, Ukraine; area Welfare and Self-Reliance Services manager, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as bishop of the Borschahivskyi Ward; former high councilor; wife: Olga; two children.

Franck A. Poznanski, 57, Rives du Loir en Anjou, France; area director, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion; currently serving as youth conference leader in the Rennes France Stake; former bishop, branch president, high councilor, mission presidency member, mission president, and stake presidency member; wife: Véronique; five children.

Eighth Quorum, which includes the Pacific and Philippines Areas

Eduardo M. Argana, 57, Muntinlupa City, Philippines; finance and record supervisor, Philippines Area Office; recently released as president of the Philippines Tacloban Mission; former bishop, bishopric member, mission president, and stake presidency member; wife: Cecilia; four children.

Benjamin Cinco, 45, Capoocan, Philippines; managing director, Rise and Rebuild International Foundation; currently serving as institute supervisor in the Carigara Philippines Stake; former branch presidency member and district president; wife: Jinky; five children.

Ernesto A. Deyro Jr., 61, Pasig City, Philippines; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion; currently serving as FSY session director in the Bacolod Philippines North Stake; former bishop, branch president, district president, mission presidency member, mission president, and stake presidency member; wife: Cristina; five children.

Bartolome Madriaga, 53, Zamboanga City, Philippines; computer maintenance technologist III, Zamboanga City Medical Center; currently serving as elders quorum president of the Tugbungan Ward; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Jean; two children.

Damon Page, 47, Croydon Hills, Australia; chief financial officer, ARB Corporation; currently serving as ward young single adult adviser in the Mooroolbark Ward; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Alithea; four children.

Frédéric T. Riemer, 53, Papeete, French Polynesia; leader and member support coordinator, director of temporal affairs, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; recently released as president of the Tahiti Papeete Mission; former bishop, high councilor, mission president, stake presidency member, and stake president; wife: Jenny; five children.

Robert H. Simpson, 63, Casula, Australia; director and certified public accountant, RM Financial Services; currently serving as institute teacher in the Liverpool Australia Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, mission presidency member, mission president, stake presidency member, and stake president; wife: Jinny; seven children.

Martiniano S. Soquila Jr., 49, Mapandan, Philippines; manager of component engineering, product materials compliance, and business continuity management, Emerson Electric (Asia) Ltd. – ROHQ; currently serving as president of the Pasig Philippines Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, and stake presidency member; wife: Lourdes; three children.

Ninth Quorum, which includes the South America Northwest and South America South Areas

Juan P. Casco, 47, Los Hornos, Argentina; professor of communications and journalism, National University of La Plata; currently serving as president of the La Plata Argentina South Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, and high councilor; wife: Veronica Gabriela; three children.

Leandro J. Curaba, 39, Rosario, Argentina; violin professor, Music Conservatory of Rosario; currently serving as president of the Rosario Argentina West Stake; former high councilor and stake presidency member; wife: Jazmin; two children.

Enrique M. Loo, 44, Lima, Peru, institute director, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; currently serving as counselor in the Perú Limatambo Mission presidency; former high councilor, stake presidency member, and stake president; wife: Yesenia; four children.

Hernán D. Lucero, 41, San Luis, Argentina; treasury management, Supervielle Bank; currently serving as president of the San Luis Argentina Stake; former bishop and stake presidency member; wife: Patricia; three children.

Ricardo J. Nieves, 49, Quito, Ecuador; master coach for business leaders, self-employed; currently serving as institute teacher in the Quito Ecuador Turubamba Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, and stake presidency member; wife: Patricia; three children.

Lorenzo E. Norambuena, 41, Santiago, Chile; chief executive officer, Glow Chile S.p.A.; currently serving as president of the Santiago Chile La Cisterna Stake; former bishop and stake presidency member; wife: Carolina; three children.

Juan L. Orquera, 52, Buenos Aires, Argentina; owner/chief executive officer, CBSé (self-employed); recently released as president of the Argentina Salta Mission; former bishop, bishopric member, mission president, stake presidency member, and stake president; wife: Silvina; two children.

Roberto C. Pacheco, 45, La Molina, Peru; region director, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion; currently serving as high councilor in the Lima Perú Mayorazgo Stake; former bishopric member, high councilor, stake presidency member, and stake president; wife: Elizabeth; six children.

Leonardo S. Rojas, 50, Puente Alto, Chile; regional director, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion; currently serving as elders quorum president of the El Labrador Ward; former bishop, bishopric member, mission presidency member, stake presidency member, and stake president; wife: Andrea; three children.

Victor H. Suazo, 43, Santiago, Chile; coordinator, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion; currently serving as president of the Santiago Chile Huelen Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, and high councilor; wife: Johanna Ureta; four children.

Tenth Quorum, which includes the North America Central, North America Northeast, and North America Southeast Areas

Daniel P. Amato, 44, Windermere, Florida; founder, ATIVY Cloud Computing; currently serving as Temple Preparation teacher; former bishop and mission president; wife: Fernanda; four children.

Rodney A. Ames, 54, Liberty, Missouri; attorney/partner, Withers, Brant, Igoe & Mullennix, P.C.; currently serving as ward Sunday School president; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission president, and stake presidency member; wife: Kimberlee; four children.

Fernando R. Castro, 57, Rexburg, Idaho; faculty, Brigham Young University–Idaho; currently serving as president of the Rexburg Idaho Married Student 1st Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, district presidency member, high councilor, mission president, and stake presidency member; wife: Nora; four children.

Corbin E. Coombs, 56, Schaumburg, Illinois; director of sourcing operations, AT&T – Global Connections Management; currently serving as president of the Schaumburg Illinois Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, and stake mission presidency member; wife: Margo; four children.

Michael D. Groll, 54, Winchester, Virginia; managing director, Franklin Covey; currently serving as president of the Winchester Virginia Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, and stake presidency member; wife: Tanya Joy; eight children.

David S. Kinard, 54, Fishers, Indiana; executive vice president, Human Resources, Corporate Affairs & Administration, Elanco Animal Health; currently serving as president of the Indianapolis Indiana North Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, and stake presidency member; wife: Heather; four children.

Quinn S. Millington, 56, Pike Road, Alabama; owner, EMG Solutions; currently serving as president of the Montgomery Alabama Stake; former bishopric member, branch president, and high councilor; wife: Kathleen; three children;

T. Michael Price, 58, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania; chief executive officer, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation; currently serving as service mission leader in the Pittsburgh Coordinating Council; former bishopric member, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Heather Kay; five children.

Richard G. Youngblood, 60, Signal Mountain, Tennessee; consultant, self-employed; currently serving as Sunday School teacher in the Signal Mountain Branch; former bishop, high councilor, mission president, and stake president; wife: Kathy; four children.

Eleventh Quorum, which includes the North America Southwest and North America West Areas

Jonathan G. Cannon, 57, Flower Mound, Texas; manager/partner, Vail Pass Group; currently serving as president of the Lewisville Texas Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, and stake presidency member; wife: Diane; four children.

David C. Clark, 63, Carlsbad, California; CEO/founder, Energy Efficiency Inc.; currently serving as president of the Del Mar California Stake; former bishop, branch president, high councilor, mission president, and stake presidency member; wife: Wendy; five children.

Jorge A. Contreras, 61, Pflugerville, Texas; human resources director, Advance Auto Parts; currently serving as high councilor in the Austin Texas Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, mission presidency member, stake presidency member, and stake president; wife: Ana; five children.

B. Corey Cuvelier, 52, Katy, Texas; director of U.S. retail operations, Shell Oil Company; currently serving as high councilor in the Katy Texas Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission president, stake presidency member, and stake president; wife: Wendi; four children.

Tommy D. Haws, 52, Gallup, New Mexico; senior vice president, Pinnacle Bank New Mexico; currently serving as president of the Gallup New Mexico Stake; former bishop and stake presidency member; wife: Eileen Kay; four children.

Levi W. Heath, 46, Los Angeles, California; partner/attorney, DLA Piper LLP (US); currently serving as president of the Los Angeles California Santa Monica Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, and high councilor; wife: Jennifer Robin; five children.

Brian J. Holmes, 43, Gilbert, Arizona; partner, Holmes Way Schwab, PLC; recently released as president of the Gilbert Arizona Seville Stake; former bishop, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Maggie; six children.

Hal C. Hunsaker, 48, Wenatchee, Washington; president/co-founder/speech therapist, Achieve Centers; currently serving as temple ordinance worker; former bishop, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Traci; seven children.

Douglas P. Maxfield, 51, Tracy, California; senior client partner, Korn Ferry; currently serving as president of the Manteca California Stake; former bishop, high councilor, and stake presidency member; wife: Jennifer; four children.

Steven C. Merrell, 58, Monterey, California; founder/partner, Monterey Private Wealth; currently serving as counselor in the California San Jose Mission presidency; former bishop, high councilor, mission presidency member, stake presidency member, and stake president; wife: Jeanne; six children.

Siegfried A. Naumann, 52, Gig Harbor, Washington; area mission specialist, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; recently released as counselor in the Gig Harbor Washington Stake presidency; former bishop, bishopric member, branch presidency member, high councilor, mission president, and stake presidency member; wife: Riitta; four children.

Douglas A. Rozsa, 59, Hacienda Heights, California; partner, FiSol DVO; currently serving as temple and family history leader in the Turnbull Canyon Ward; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission presidency member, stake mission presidency member, and stake president; wife: Melissa; six children.

Lee M. Shumway, 59, Taylor, Arizona; recently released as president of the Guatemala Guatemala City Mission; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission presidency member, mission president, and stake president; wife: Becky; five children.

M. Travis Wolsey, 49, Delta, Canada; physical therapist; currently serving as president of the Surrey British Columbia Stake; former bishop; wife: Christine Marie; three children.

Twelfth Quorum, which includes the Utah Area

Steven C. Barlow, 52, Bountiful, Utah; cofounder, Health Catalyst; currently serving as self-reliance specialist of the Mueller Park 7th Ward; former bishop, high councilor, mission president, and stake presidency member; wife: Christina; five children.

Mark E. Bonham, 61, Highland, Utah, corporate attorney/partner, Stoel Rives LLP; recently released as president of the 34th MTC Branch; former bishop, bishopric member, branch president, high councilor, mission president, and stake presidency member; wife: Kelly; five children.

K. Bruce Boucher, 61, Holladay, Utah; president, Roos Advisors; currently serving as president of the Murray Utah YSA Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, and mission president; wife: Becky; four children.

Thomas K. Checketts, 51, Layton, Utah; founder/owner, Checketts Development; currently serving as teachers quorum specialist in the Summerhaze Ward; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, and stake president; wife: Lynette; eight children.

J. Kimo Esplin, 58, Cottonwood Heights, Utah; board member, Savage Companies; currently serving as president of the Japan Tokyo South Mission; former bishop, bishopric member, high councilor, mission president, stake mission president, and stake president; wife: Kaye; eight children.

Vance K. Smith, 50, Cedar City, Utah; president, Leavitt Group Enterprises, Inc.; currently serving as president of the Cedar City Utah Cross Hollow Stake; former bishop, bishopric member, and high councilor; wife: Carrie; five children.