Priesthood session: See photos and read summaries of the April 2021 general conference

For the first time in two years, men of all ages gathered around televisions, laptops and other electronic devices around the world Saturday evening for the priesthood session of the 191st Annual General Conference.

“My dear brethren,” said President Russell M. Nelson. “I have looked forward to this virtual meeting with you.”

President Nelson was joined Saturday by his counselors in the First Presidency and other priesthood leaders in a meeting rich with gospel counsel and common-sense instruction.

In his session-concluding remarks, the Church president shared four key lessons for his worldwide audience:

The home is the center of faith and worship. We need each other. Your priesthood quorum is meant for more than just a meeting. We hear Jesus Christ better when we are still.

“The future is bright for God’s covenant-keeping people,” he said. “The Lord will increasingly call upon His servants who worthily hold the priesthood to bless, comfort and strengthen mankind and help prepare the world and its people for His Second Coming.”

President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the priesthood session of the 191st Annual General Conference on April 3, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On the eve before Easter, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, testified that the resurrected Savior has done everything needed for a successful journey through mortality and eternal salvation.

“Our Savior willingly experienced all mortal pains and infirmities that He would know how to succor or strengthen us in our affiliations,” he said. “Jesus Christ did all of this because He loves all the children of God.”

President Oaks’ fellow counselor, President Henry B. Eyring, taught that the priesthood is given out of love — and that the Lord blesses service given in His name.

“Your rising up and magnifying the priesthood matter to Him because He loves you and He trusts you to bless people He loves in His name,” said President Eyring.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles discussed the shepherding role bishops play in the lives of the people they serve, particularly the young people of the Church.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the priesthood session of the 191st Annual General Conference on April 3, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“[Bishops], you can extend powerful invitations to change behavior, prepare them for life and inspire them to stay on the covenant path,” said Elder Cook.

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, a General Authority Seventy, encouraged listeners to see themselves as they are seen by their Heavenly Father.

“Have you ever thought of loving yourself as a commandment?” he asked. “Can we truly love God and love His children if we don’t love ourselves?”

Brother Ahmad S. Corbitt, first counselor in the Young Men general presidency, asked the young men of the Church how they can “awaken your giant faith in Christ” and use it to gather Israel.

“He mainly uses the Book of Mormon and His prophets to teach us how,” he said.

Prayers during the priesthood session were offered by Bishop L. Todd Budge of the Presiding Bishopric and Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr., a General Authority Seventy.

Prerecorded musical selections from various choirs included “In Hymns of Praise,” “God Loved Us, So He Sent His Son,” “Hark, All Ye Nations!” and “Hope of Israel.”