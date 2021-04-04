Elder David A. Bednar: ‘The Principles of My Gospel’

Notable quotes:

“We have been blessed abundantly in this general conference to learn about eternal principles from the Lord’s authorized servants. Now, our individual responsibility is to govern ourselves according to the truths of which they have testified.”

“I invite all of us to learn, live and love principles of righteousness.”

“Only gospel truths can enable us to ‘cheerfully do all things that lie in our power’ to press forward on the covenant path and to ‘see the salvation of God, and for his arm to be revealed.’”

Summary points:

A gospel principle is a doctrinally based guideline for the righteous exercise of moral agency.

Gospel principles help strengthen faith in the Savior, deepen devotion to HIm and invite a multitude of blessings and spiritual gifts.

Principles taught in general conference should be used to govern one’s life according to testified truths.

Talk summary:

A gospel principle is a doctrinally based guideline for the righteous exercise of moral agency. Principles derive from broader gospel truths and provide direction and standards.

Learning, understanding and living gospel principles strengthen faith in the Savior, deepen devotion to Him, invite a multitude of blessings and spiritual gifts and help one look beyond personal preferences and self-centered desires by providing the perspective of eternal truth.

Recent general conference examples of the instruction of principles: President Dallin H. Oaks in 1998 addressed the principle of non-distraction, President Russell M. Nelson in 2015 taught the Sabbath as a sign, and President Nelson six months ago emphasized the principle of being willing to let God prevail.

About the speaker:

Elder David A. Bednar has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles for nearly 16 years. He was ordained and set apart on Oct. 7, 2004.

He served as a full-time missionary in Germany.

He and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, were married in the Salt Lake Temple on March 20, 1975. They are the parents of three sons.

Elder Bednar currently serves as chairman of the Temple and Family History Executive Council.

