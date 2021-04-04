Elder Ronald A. Rasband: ‘Behold! I Am a God of Miracles’

Notable quotes:

“Miracles, signs and wonders abound among followers of Jesus Christ today, in your lives and in mine.”

“Miracles are worked through the power of faith.”

“The Lord performs miracles to remind us of His power, His love for us, His reach from the heavens to our mortal experience, and His desire to teach of that which is of most worth.”

Summary points:

Miracles are expressions of God’s limitless power and abound among followers of Jesus Christ today.

Miracles are worked through the power of faith and come as answers to prayers.

Miracles will come through faith, but not always with one’s desired resolution or timetable. Exercise faith in the Lord.

Talk summary:

Easter is a commemoration of the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, the greatest miracle in human history.

“Miracles, signs and wonders abound among followers of Jesus Christ today, in your lives and in mine.” They are expressions of God’s limitless power.

“Many of you have witnessed miracles, more than you realize.” They may seem small, but “magnitude does not distinguish a miracle, only that it came from God.”

Last fall, Elder and Sister Rasband hosted a Face to Face event in Goshen, Utah. Twenty minutes before 6 p.m., the power in the complex went out. He stepped away from the others “and pleaded with the Lord for a miracle.” Seven minutes after 6, the power miraculously returned.

“Miracles are worked through the power of faith.” They also come as answers to prayer.

Miracles don’t always come on one’s desired timetable or preferred resolution. “Does that mean we are less than faithful or do not merit His intervention? No. We are beloved of the Lord.”

Just as the Lord appeared to Mary in the garden calling her name, “He calls to us to exercise our faith.”

In the news:

In a March 13 devotional for young adults in the Asia, Asia North, Pacific and Philippines areas, Elder Rasband spoke about the Lord’s latter-day charge to rejoice and give thanks.

He encouraged missionaries to “go on your way rejoicing” during a Jan. 14 devotional.

Elder Rasband offered the benediction during the Utah inauguration ceremony for Gov. Spencer Cox on Jan. 4, 2020.

During a BYU–Hawaii campus devotional on Oct. 20, 2020, Elder Rasband said he has identified more than 200 names and titles of the Lord Jesus Christ while studying the scriptures.

About the speaker:

Elder Ronald A. Rasband was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015. He had served as a General Authority Seventy since 2000.

Although he attended the University of Utah, Elder Rasband never graduated, due to a business opportunity. But in 1995, he received an honorary doctorate of business and commerce from Utah Valley State College.

Elder Rasband and his wife, Sister Melanie Twitchell Rasband, were married in the Salt Lake Temple in 1973 and have five children.

Recently on social:

Elder Rasband provided a glimpse into the way mission calls are assigned in a social media post Jan. 17.

When he was first called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Elder Rasband began to study the names of Jesus Christ in the scriptures. In a Feb. 14 social media post, he gave examples of connections between Christlike attributes and the names of Jesus Christ.