Download a PDF of summaries from April 2021 general conference

Faith in Jesus Christ is the greatest power available in this life, said President Russell M. Nelson, speaking to a global congregation gathered for the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Easter morning.

“Your growing faith in Him will move mountains — not the mountains of rock that beautify the earth — but the mountains of misery in your lives,” said President Nelson in one of four remarks offered April 3-4. “Your flourishing faith will help you turn challenges into unparalleled growth and opportunity.”

Through musical selections and international speakers, the conference represented the global Church and its members. President Nelson also announced 20 temples — the most locations ever announced in a single day.

As a service to our readers, the Church News has created a downloadable PDF summarizing each talk offered during the conference: