Video: Elder Cook talks about revelation ‘to guide the whole Church in this critical time’

As the Lord has hastened His work in recent years, revelation has guided the creation and implementation of new initiatives and directives, said Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Those inspired efforts now form “an interlocking pattern of strength” that has sustained and supported members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In a new Church News video titled, “Sacred Things,” Elder Cook talks about revelation that has “been so significant to guide the whole Church in this critical time.”

“In my life, most often, revelation has come when I was trying to bless somebody else,” he said. “I found that we will get the guidance we need from the Lord when we need it, and the Holy Ghost will bless us in very special ways. And that has occurred in abundance in these last few years.”

