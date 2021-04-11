In case you missed it: Elder Holland’s interfaith dialogue, 2 Apostles at college graduations and 6 more stories

During the week of April 4-April 10, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered a keynote dialogue at BYU’s 31st Annual International Society Conference; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles delivered an address at Ensign College’s commencement; and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to BYU-Idaho graduates.

The Church News released a new video featuring Elder Cook testifying of revelation. The week’s episode of the Church News podcast featured highlights of the April 2021 general conference. Brief biographies about the new Primary general presidency and eight new General Authority Seventies were also published.

The Utah Area Presidency sent a letter encouraging local leaders to develop a plan to return to in-person Church meetings and activities. And on April 4, the Church News celebrated its 90th birthday.

1. Elder Holland’s virtual dialogue with Rev. Andrew Teal

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland shares a light moment with the Rev. Andrew Teal during a public conversation on Latter-day Saint beliefs and doctrine at the University Church of St. Mary the Virgin at the University of Oxford on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Credit: Simon D. Jones, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A vast, virtual audience listened Tuesday as a Latter-day Saint Apostle and an Anglican cleric discussed the lessons learned by Nephi, millennia ago, when he obeyed the Lord’s seemingly impossible commandment to build a ship — “from scratch.”

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Rev. Andrew Teal, chaplain and lecturer at Oxford University’s Pembroke College, are fellow scholars and theologians. More important, they are great friends — both driven by a common, Christian impulse to connect with and lift others.

2. Elder Cook speaks to Ensign College graduates

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addresses graduates during the 134th commencement exercises of Ensign College on Friday, April 9, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saints will be inspired to make wise and righteous decisions if they strive to live a life based on virtue and keeping the commandments of God, said Elder Quentin L. Cook during the 134th commencement exercises of Ensign College on Friday.

Offering the keynote address during the virtual ceremony, Elder Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addressed the topic “The Foundation for Happiness.” He shared six foundational principles that he learned as a young adult that have guided his decisions and choices.

3. Elder Cook talks about revelation to guide the Church in this critical time

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits in his office at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, discussing an upcoming talk. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

As the Lord has hastened His work in recent years, revelation has guided the creation and implementation of new initiatives and directives, said Elder Cook.

In a new Church News video titled “Sacred Things,” Elder Cook talks about revelation that has “been so significant to guide the whole Church in this critical time.”

4. Elder Stevenson gives address at BYU-Idaho commencement

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the BYU-Idaho online commencement services on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Credit: Screenshot byui.edu

In speaking to a virtual audience, which included 2,576 BYU-Idaho graduates whose last year of education has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles described how as a young missionary he overcame fears related to learning the very difficult Japanese language.

“You are going to take a few scrapes and bruises,” Elder Stevenson said. “There will be dark patches on the road ahead.”

5. Church News podcast features April 2021 general conference highlights

Episode 25 of the Church News podcast features highlights from the April 2021 general conference, including invitations, counsel and promised blessings from Church leaders. Credit: Screenshot

This episode of the Church News podcast summarizes the historic conference with quotes from the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and women leaders and looks back at conference themes, invitations and promised blessings. Church leaders assured members that even during turbulent times, they can look forward with faith.

6. Meet the new Primary general presidency

The Primary general presidency as of April 2021: President Camille N. Johnson, president (middle); Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor (left); and Sister Amy Wright, second counselor. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

During the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Annual General Conference on April 3, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, announced the call of eight General Authority Seventies and a new Primary general presidency.

7. Meet the 8 new General Authority Seventies

Sister Lucie and Elder Alfred Kyungu Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In 1991, Elder Alfred Kyungu was a 24-year-old student at the University of Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, living with his uncle, Polydor Ngoy. One day his uncle told him about an appointment with some missionaries, who would explain more about their church — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Don’t miss this good opportunity,” his uncle told him.

8. Utah Area Presidency updates COVID-19 safety measures

Latter-day Saints sit six feet apart and don masks during a Sunday sacrament meeting. The Utah Area announced updates to COVID-19 safety measures on April 8, 2021. Credit: Intellectual Reserve, Inc.

With the decrease in Utah’s COVID-19 infection rates, the Utah Area Presidency has asked local leaders to develop a plan to return to in-person Church meetings and activities.

The Utah Area Presidency sent a letter, titled “Returning to Church Meetings and Activities in the Utah Area,” to stake presidents, bishops and other local leaders.

9. The Church News turns 90 years old

President Joseph Fielding Smith, 10th President of the Church, relaxes with the Sept. 19, 1970, Church News in his office. The cover photo is of him and his wife, Sister Jessie Evans Smith, while visiting Hawaii. Credit: Church News archives

On April 3, 1931, a notice ran on the front page of the Deseret News announcing a new Church Section where readers could find news relating to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints conveniently collected.

On April 4, 1931, the first day of the 101st Annual General Conference and the day before Easter, the Church Section was first published.