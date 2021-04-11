In case you missed it: Elder Holland’s interfaith dialogue, 2 Apostles at college graduations and 6 more stories

During the week of April 4-April 10, Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles offered a keynote dialogue at BYU’s 31st Annual International Society Conference; Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles delivered an address at Ensign College’s commencement; and Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke to BYU-Idaho graduates.
The Church News released a new video featuring Elder Cook testifying of revelation. The week’s episode of the Church News podcast featured highlights of the April 2021 general conference. Brief biographies about the new Primary general presidency and eight new General Authority Seventies were also published.
The Utah Area Presidency sent a letter encouraging local leaders to develop a plan to return to in-person Church meetings and activities. And on April 4, the Church News celebrated its 90th birthday.
1. Elder Holland’s virtual dialogue with Rev. Andrew Teal
A vast, virtual audience listened Tuesday as a Latter-day Saint Apostle and an Anglican cleric discussed the lessons learned by Nephi, millennia ago, when he obeyed the Lord’s seemingly impossible commandment to build a ship — “from scratch.”
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Rev. Andrew Teal, chaplain and lecturer at Oxford University’s Pembroke College, are fellow scholars and theologians. More important, they are great friends — both driven by a common, Christian impulse to connect with and lift others.
What Elder Holland and Rev. Teal — clerics and friends — say about gathering light and truth
2. Elder Cook speaks to Ensign College graduates
Latter-day Saints will be inspired to make wise and righteous decisions if they strive to live a life based on virtue and keeping the commandments of God, said Elder Quentin L. Cook during the 134th commencement exercises of Ensign College on Friday.
Offering the keynote address during the virtual ceremony, Elder Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles addressed the topic “The Foundation for Happiness.” He shared six foundational principles that he learned as a young adult that have guided his decisions and choices.
Read Elder Cook’s 6 foundational principles
3. Elder Cook talks about revelation to guide the Church in this critical time
As the Lord has hastened His work in recent years, revelation has guided the creation and implementation of new initiatives and directives, said Elder Cook.
In a new Church News video titled “Sacred Things,” Elder Cook talks about revelation that has “been so significant to guide the whole Church in this critical time.”
Watch Elder Cook share his testimony of revelation
4. Elder Stevenson gives address at BYU-Idaho commencement
In speaking to a virtual audience, which included 2,576 BYU-Idaho graduates whose last year of education has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles described how as a young missionary he overcame fears related to learning the very difficult Japanese language.
“You are going to take a few scrapes and bruises,” Elder Stevenson said. “There will be dark patches on the road ahead.”
Elder Stevenson explains how to respond to 3 fears graduates might be facing
5. Church News podcast features April 2021 general conference highlights
This episode of the Church News podcast summarizes the historic conference with quotes from the First Presidency, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and women leaders and looks back at conference themes, invitations and promised blessings. Church leaders assured members that even during turbulent times, they can look forward with faith.
Listen to themes, invitations and promised blessings from conference
6. Meet the new Primary general presidency
During the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Annual General Conference on April 3, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, announced the call of eight General Authority Seventies and a new Primary general presidency.
Read brief biographies about each member of the new Primary general presidency
7. Meet the 8 new General Authority Seventies
In 1991, Elder Alfred Kyungu was a 24-year-old student at the University of Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, living with his uncle, Polydor Ngoy. One day his uncle told him about an appointment with some missionaries, who would explain more about their church — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Don’t miss this good opportunity,” his uncle told him.
Learn more about Elder Kyungu and the other recently called General Authority Seventies
8. Utah Area Presidency updates COVID-19 safety measures
With the decrease in Utah’s COVID-19 infection rates, the Utah Area Presidency has asked local leaders to develop a plan to return to in-person Church meetings and activities.
The Utah Area Presidency sent a letter, titled “Returning to Church Meetings and Activities in the Utah Area,” to stake presidents, bishops and other local leaders.
Read the letter here
9. The Church News turns 90 years old
On April 3, 1931, a notice ran on the front page of the Deseret News announcing a new Church Section where readers could find news relating to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints conveniently collected.
On April 4, 1931, the first day of the 101st Annual General Conference and the day before Easter, the Church Section was first published.