Watch the worldwide devotional for young adults with Elder and Sister Stevenson tonight

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Lesa Stevenson, will speak during a worldwide devotional for young adults on Sunday, May 2, at 6 p.m. MDT.

All single and married young adults, ages 18–30, and students who will be finishing high school or the equivalent are invited to participate. The live broadcast will be streamed on the Church’s YouTube channel, ChurchofJesusChrist.org and the Church satellite system.

In an April 29 social media post, Elder Stevenson shared a video of hiking Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City with Sister Stevenson. “Each time I hike this trail, I realize how an elevated view gives a new perspective,” he wrote.

“Similarly, our outlook on life can change as we expand our gospel vision and elevate our spiritual vantage point. The Spirit can teach us what we need to change to give our lives balance and prepare us to embrace the future with faith.”

Elder Stevenson invited young adults to participate in the devotional on Sunday for a discussion on how to gain vision and create balance “so we can confidently face life’s decisions.”