In case you missed it: President Nelson announces new temple in central Utah, Church leaders speak at BYU’s Women Conference, plus 7 more stories

During the week of April 25-May 1, President Russell M. Nelson announced a new temple in Ephraim, Utah, and plans to preserve the pioneer craftsmanship of the Manti Utah Temple. Church leaders spoke at BYU’s Women Conference on the Lord’s promises and the divinity of women.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was featured in this week’s Church News podcast and shared ways missionary work has adapted during the pandemic. The Church News explored the international reach of the Church’s 106 General Authority Seventies and how stake conferences have carried on with limited travel and additional precautions.

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, taught how to neutralize shame involving pornography at the recent Utah Coalition Against Pornography conference.

Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo spoke to Ensign College students, and BYU women’s soccer player Natalie Clark Ball is going from being a Cougar to a zookeeper intern. The latest in the Joseph Smith Papers project — “Documents Vol. 12: March-July 1843” — was released on April 26.

1. President Nelson announces new temple in Ephraim, Utah, and plans to preserve Manti temple

The Manti Utah Temple of The Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Manti on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Credit: Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Turning his thoughts to a “stalwart part of the Lord’s vineyard” in central Utah, President Nelson announced Saturday plans to preserve the “pioneer craftsmanship, artwork and character” of the Manti Utah Temple and to construct a second temple in the area in Ephraim, Utah.

“These decisions will expand future opportunities for members in this temple district to participate in sacred temple ordinances and at the same time, allow us to preserve the unique classical character and useful life of the historic Manti Utah Temple,” said President Nelson.

2. Empowering, encouraging women at BYU Women’s Conference

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Melanie Rasband, speak during the BYU Women’s Conference, broadcast from the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Friday, April 30, 2021. Credit: BYU Photo

At the conclusion of the 2021 BYU Women’s Conference, Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles encouraged women to “hold on to the promises you have received and the promises and covenants you have made.”

Speakers included members of the Relief Society, Primary, Young Women, Young Men and Sunday School general presidencies. A special service broadcast and Sister to Sister event were also held. Thousands of women worldwide gathered virtually for the April 29-30 event, which included sessions in English, Spanish and Portuguese streamed live from the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah.

3. Elder Uchtdorf discusses how to incorporate pandemic lessons, move ‘back to the future’ of missionary work

In Episode 28 of the Church News podcast, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf shares about the challenges and blessings to missionary work during the pandemic. Credit: Church News

Elder Uchtdorf, who is chairman of the Church’s Missionary Executive Council, joined this episode of the Church News podcast to discuss missionary work, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resilient and enthusiastic missionaries who continue to move the work forward in ways previously unimagined.

4. How stake conferences and stake presidency reorganizations have carried on during the pandemic

From a multiscreen videoconference room in the Church Administration Building, President M. Russell Ballard, Elder Patrick Kearon, right, and Elder Jorge T. Becerra wave to participants during the Aug. 29, 2020, Cusco Peru priesthood leadership conference. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The evolution of stake conferences worldwide during a pandemic year has gone from the complete suspension to a gradual resuming of conferences. Today, more than a year later, many are conducted in hybrid fashion, combining videoconferencing and other delivery methods via technology with limited in-person attendance, although some are having to return to all-virtual conferences because of ongoing COVID-19 conditions.

Given the Church has 22 areas and nearly 3,500 stakes worldwide, thousands of stories from the past year about stake conferences and stake presidency organizations could be told. The Church News interviewed President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and nearly a dozen General Authority Seventies who serve in area presidencies across the globe about their experiences and insights regarding pandemic-period stake conferences.

5. Facts you might not know about the Church’s 106 current General Authority Seventies

Each dot on this map represents the birthplace of one of the 106 General Authority Seventies as of April 2021. Credit: Deseret News graphic

In addition to featuring messages from Church leaders from every continent, April’s general conference also included the call of eight new General Authority Seventies from the United States, South America, Africa, Asia and the Pacific.

The Church currently has 106 General Authority Seventies serving throughout the world.

6. Sister Eubank teaches how to neutralize shame involving pornography

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks during the women’s session of the 190th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Because pornography “comes at us in a constant barrage in the most innocent of places … we must learn to talk about it,” explained Sister Eubank at what is one of the largest anti-pornography conferences in the world.

Sister Eubank presented a framework to neutralize shame and “guide the conversations about pornography in a way that is productive and effective.” The communication framework is centered on the principles of faith, hope and charity.

7. Coach Niumatalolo shares 3 morally grounding principles with Ensign College students

Ken Niumatalolo speaks to Ensign College students from his office at the United States Naval Academy on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. Credit: Screenshot

Speaking to Ensign College students on Tuesday, April 27, Ken Niumatalolo — the head football coach at the United States Naval Academy and a stake president in Maryland — cited three principles of righteousness that have blessed his life.

Niumatalolo said the three principles have kept him “grounded in a world of changing moral values,” “steadfast in the storms of life” and “safe from the cunning of the adversary.”

8. BYU Cougar soccer player will soon be playing with the ‘big cats’ (and a few hippos)

Brigham Young University soccer player Natalie Clark Ball celebrates a happy moment during a Cougar contest. Credit: BYU Photo

A junior on Brigham Young University’s celebrated women’s soccer team, Natalie Clark Ball is the rare college athlete who can explain both Linnaeus’ system of animal classification and soccer’s offside rule.

Once the Cougars conclude their postseason run, Clark Ball — a recent wildlife conservation graduate — will begin prepping for a zookeeper internship at the Memphis Zoo.

9. A hymn submission sent to Emma Smith is part of Joseph Smith Papers’ ‘Documents Vol. 12’

A replica of the 1835 “A Collection of Sacred Hymns, for the Church of the Latter Day Saints” and a copy of the 1985 “Hymns of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” lay on a piano on April 25, 2021. Credit: Christine Rappleye

The call for hymns for an upcoming Latter-day Saint hymnal was simple, yet direct. And a woman named Hannah E. Adams sent in her submission of four sets of lyrics with the hope they could be useful for the new hymnal. Adams’ letter was sent in more than 175 years ago, in 1843.

Adams’ letter, a submission sent to Emma Smith, is one of the 96 documents amid those about legal, financial, administrative, judicial and real estate issues and several of the teachings of Joseph Smith at the time in “Joseph Smith Papers, Documents Vol. 12: March-July 1843,” which was released Monday, April 26.