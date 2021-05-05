Video: President Nelson describes the ‘prayerful foresight’ that led to the decision to build second temple in Ephraim, Utah, area

Thinking about the “hardy pioneers who labored and sacrificed” to build the Manti Utah Temple, President Russell M. Nelson announced on May 1 plans to preserve the “pioneer craftsmanship, artwork and character” of the temple and to construct a second temple in the area in Ephraim, Utah.



“These decisions will expand future opportunities for members in this temple district to participate in sacred temple ordinances and at the same time, allow us to preserve the unique classical character and useful life of the historic Manti Utah Temple,” he said.

Addressing members of the temple district and the media via technology, President Nelson said Church leaders had been thinking about and praying for the central Utah temple district.

A new Church News video, titled “Prayerful Foresight,” features President Nelson talking about the temple announcements, his appreciation for the Church’s pioneer legacy and his “deep gratitude for the Lord’s responding to our pleadings.”

