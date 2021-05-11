Watch a message from President Nelson and President Kimball: ‘You are the women he foresaw’

Scheduled to speak at a large women’s fireside that was broadcast throughout the Church, President Spencer W. Kimball was in a hard spot.

It was September 1979, and President Kimball was sick. From his room in LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, President Kimball wrote his talk and asked his wife, Sister Camilla E. Kimball, to deliver the message on his behalf at the event.

All the women of the Church, ages 12 and older, were invited to participate. The event was broadcast live in more than 1,500 locations around the world.

A unique event in the Church’s recorded history, Sister Kimball is the only spouse of a Church leader to give a message on his behalf in such a setting.

President Kimball’s message foretold the growth the Church would experience because of the faithfulness of the women of the Church.

In a new Church video, Sister Kimball is seen reading President Kimball’s words at the pulpit.

He wrote that people would be drawn to the Church as sisters were seen as “distinct and different in happy ways.”

Video showing the diversity of sisters in the Church today is followed by President Russell M. Nelson declaring, “The day that President Kimball foresaw is today.”

“We need your strength, your conversion, your conviction, your ability to lead, your wisdom and your voices,” President Nelson said.

President Nelson’s comments in the video come from his message in the Sunday morning session of general conference in October 2015.

The video concludes with President Nelson testifying, “We know that the culminating act of all creation was the creation of woman!”

The full video can be seen on the Church’s YouTube channel.