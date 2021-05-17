Elder Uchtdorf scheduled to speak at BYU Education Week

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is slated to be the devotional speaker during BYU Education Week later this summer.

The devotional is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 11:05 a.m. MDT. Elder Uchtdorf’s address from the BYU Marriott Center will be broadcast live on BYUtv, KBYU-TV 11, Classical 89 FM and BYUradio. It will be archived for on-demand viewing at speeches.byu.edu and BYUtv.org.

BYU Education Week — one of the largest continuing education programs of its kind — is held annually in August on the university’s campus in Provo, Utah, and offers more than 1,000 classes on education, religion, marriage, family history, communication and more.

According to a May 14 update on its website, an in-person BYU Education Week has been approved for Aug. 16-20. The theme is “Looking forward with faith: Having our hearts knit together in unity and love (Mosiah 18:21).”

Registration begins June 2. “If circumstances change relative to COVID-19 there is a possibility of cancellation,” the website states. “If canceled, full registration refunds will be processed.”

For more information, visit educationweek.byu.edu.