Single adults invited to Face to Face event with Elder Andersen, President Bingham and Sister Eubank

Single adults worldwide ages 31 and older are invited to tune into a Face to Face event on Sunday, June 13, hosted by Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham and Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency.

The Face to Face event — the first of its kind for this specific audience — will be broadcast at 4 p.m. MDT on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, YouTube, BYUtv and other channels. It will be available in ASL, Cantonese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

In preparation for the event, Elder Andersen, President Bingham and Sister Eubank encouraged their social media followers to act on President Russell M. Nelson’s counsel to increase their faith in Jesus Christ.

“What would you do if you had greater faith?” Elder Andersen asked in a May 14 Facebook post. “As you think about your answer, remember that greater faith comes through effort. As you ponder our prophet’s counsel — and you have the courage to act on it — I promise that your faith will increase. I testify that it is our faith in Jesus Christ that brings the power of God into our lives.”

The Church leaders also extended the invitation to seven single adults, who will be participating with them during the Face to Face.

One participant, Marcela Rojas, said she can be more intentional in keeping the commandments and doing the “little things” that bring her closer to her Savior. “By doing so and knowing that He’s there for me every day, I can accomplish and overcome every challenge that comes my way,” she said.