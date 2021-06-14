First Presidency, NAACP announce major education and humanitarian initiatives

Standing side by side in the Church Administration Building, the First Presidency and the leaders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People announced education and humanitarian initiatives on Monday, June 14.

The key initiatives are part of ongoing collaboration between the two organizations and the result of “many discussions and prayerful planning,” said President Russell M. Nelson at the news conference.

They include:

Humanitarian efforts. The Church has pledged a $2 million per year for the next three years “to encourage service and help to those in need.” Scholarships for Black students. Latter-day Saints have commited to fund a $1 million scholarship donation per year for three years, overseen by the United Negro College Fund. A fellowship to send up to 50 students to Ghana to learn about history. The Church will donate $250,000 to create the Amos C. Brown Student Fellowship to Ghana.

“Leaders of the Church have found common ground with the NAACP as we have discussed challenges that beset some of God’s children,” said President Nelson, who was accompanied by his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring; Elders Ronald A. Rasband and Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Elder Jack N. Gerard, a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Church Communications Department.

“The challenges are huge, and our capacities are limited. But together, we want to make a difference, even though our efforts may seem relatively small,” President Nelson said.

NAACP leaders in attendance included Derrick Johnson, president and CEO; Wilbur Colom, special counsel; Eris Sims, chief of staff; Yumeka Rushing, chief strategy officer; and the Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, senior pastor of the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco and president of NAACP Branch in San Francisco.

UNCF representatives at the event included Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO; Maurice Jenkins, executive vice president and chief development officer; and Monica Sudduth, regional development director of San Francisco.

President Nelson expressed his thanks to NAACP and UNCF leaders for being a part of the shared vision.

“We are honored to continue this partnership with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints…,” said President Johnson. “We are the church, we are the NAACP, we are God’s people. This announcement today allows up to stand proudly together.”

The press conference was held the week of Juneteenth — the day celebrating emancipation in the United States. “On this week of Juneteenth — a time designated to remember the end of slavery in the United States — we are honored to join with our dear friends from the NAACP and the UNCF to announce these goals and our shared vision,” President Nelson said.

The Church has an important history with the NAACP. In 2017, local Latter-day Saints helped refurbish the NAACP offices in Jackson, Mississippi. The next year, in May 2018, the First Presidency and NAACP leaders released a joint statement calling for greater civility and racial harmony. Two months later, the Church announced a historic collaboration between the two organizations and launched a self-reliance initiative. The NAACP and BYU’s J. Reuben Clark Law School have also worked together on joint projects.

President Nelson spoke at the 110th NAACP annual convention in July 2019. “Arm in arm and shoulder to shoulder, may we strive to lift our brothers and sisters everywhere, in every way we can,” he said.

And last year, in a joint op-ed column published by the online platform Medium, President Nelson and NAACP leaders called for racial reform, asking “people everywhere to join us in a journey of understanding and overcoming.”