Today is Elder Bednar’s 69th birthday. Here are 9 quotes from him this past year

Elder David A. Bednar was ordained and set apart as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 7, 2004. Born on June 15, 1952, in Oakland, California, he served as a young full-time missionary in Southern Germany and then received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Brigham Young University.

He was a professor of business management at Texas Tech University and at the University of Arkansas and later served as the president of Brigham Young University–Idaho (formerly Ricks College) from 1997 to 2004. He married Susan Kae Robinson in the Salt Lake Temple on March 20, 1975, and they are the parents of three sons.

In honor of his 69th birthday, here are nine quotes from Elder Bednar in the past year.

Learn, live and love gospel principles

“With all the energy of my soul, I invite all of us to learn, live and love principles of righteousness. Only gospel truths can enable us to ‘cheerfully do all things that lie in our power’ to press forward on the covenant path and to ‘see the salvation of God, and for his arm to be revealed.’”

— “The Principles of My Gospel,” April 2021 general conference

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits down for an interview at the Relief Society Building on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Deeper and stronger faith

“The invitation to act is important because faith in the Savior is a principle of action and of power. As a servant of the Lord, my role is not to just disseminate information. If people are to increase in faith in Jesus Christ, then they need to act in accordance with the teachings of the Savior. And as His representative, I want to extend those invitations to act so faith in Him can grow deeper and stronger.”

— “Learn Elder Bednar’s pattern for studying conference messages — doctrine, invitations, blessings,” Church News article, March 25, 2021

‘Living in revelation’

“If we are living the commandments, we are living in revelation. It is not a rare event, where we have to stop and get ready — it should be a very natural part of our life.”

— 2021 Temple and Family History Leadership Instruction, Feb. 28, 2021

‘Is the temple in us?’

“Perhaps for a little longer we cannot be physically in the temple, but is the temple in us? Are the covenants and ordinances in us? I think we have been compelled to reflect on, remember, and cherish temple covenants and ordinances in ways we may not have otherwise appreciated.”

— “Elder Bednar on temples and the COVID-19 pandemic: ’An opportunity to learn remarkable lessons,’” Church News article, Feb. 8, 2021

The day of miracles has not ceased

“The mighty miracles in our lives are exactly the same today as they always have been for devoted disciples of the Lord Jesus Christ: making sacred covenants with God and receiving worthily priesthood ordinances, the fire of those holy covenants working on and within us, and receiving the power of godliness in our lives as we honor those covenants and ‘walk in all the ordinances of the Lord’.”

— BYU devotional, Jan. 29, 2021

Covenants and ordinances

“In all of our excitement about the construction of the temple, can we focus on what matters most? And it is not the building. … In a world that grows ever more chaotic and confused and dark, there is clear direction and light because of the power of godliness available to us through the ordinances.”

— Bentonville Arkansas Temple groundbreaking, Nov. 7, 2020

The place of religion in times of crisis

“Governments obviously have a crucial role to play in protecting people from the coronavirus, and I applaud the sincere efforts of government officials around the world to do so. As with secular activities, religious activities should be carefully limited when truly necessary to keep people safe. No one has a right to spread a dangerous virus.

“But that is not the end of the matter. How secular officials understand religion and religious people deeply influences how they treat religious institutions and believers in a time of crisis. The deeper and more respectful the understanding, the more legitimate and effective public policy responses can be.”

— G20 Interfaith Forum, Oct. 14, 2020

‘Now is the time to prepare’

“What have we learned during these recent months of lifestyle adjustments and restrictions? What do we need to improve in our lives spiritually, physically, socially, emotionally and intellectually? Now is the time to prepare and prove ourselves willing and able to do all things whatsoever the Lord our God shall command us.”

— “We Will Prove Them Herewith,” October 2020 general conference

Elder David A. Bednar speaks at the 2020 Mission Leadership Seminar on June 27, 2020. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Repentance

“Trusting in and turning to the Savior are the ultimate sources of spiritual confidence, assurance and enduring joy. … Repentance and remission of sins are supernal blessings made possible through the infinite and eternal atoning sacrifice of the Lord Jesus Christ. These principles are real, and they are true.”

— Mission Leadership Seminar, June 30, 2020