In case you missed it: Initiatives with the NAACP, President Nelson’s honorary degree, plus 7 more stories

During the week of June 13-19, the First Presidency and NAACP announced major education and humanitarian initiatives, and President Russell M. Nelson was honored by the University of Utah for his significant contributions to medical science. A Church News video featured Elder Quentin L. Cook reflecting on the life and teachings of the Prophet Joseph Smith during a recent visit to Liberty Jail.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson spoke to Ensign College students about a “key ingredient” to happiness, and Elder Neil L. Andersen hosted a Face to Face for single adults with Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham and Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency. Elder Dale G. Renlund and his wife, Sister Ruth L. Renlund, presented a joint keynote address at the Brigham Young University Law School’s 2021 Religious Freedom Annual Review.

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund joined the Church News podcast to talk about reengaging in the Children and Youth program post-pandemic. The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square announced dates and venues for its 2022 Heritage Tour to Europe. And dates were announced for the Pocatello Idaho Temple dedication and open house.

1. First Presidency and NAACP announce major education and humanitarian initiatives

President Russell M. Nelson, front right, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Rev. Amos C. Brown, left, participate in a news conference on Monday, June 14, 2021, in Salt Lake City, where the Church and NAACP announced new initiatives for scholarships and humanitarian aid. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“On this week of Juneteenth — a time designated to remember the end of slavery in the United States — we are honored to join with our dear friends from the NAACP and the [United Negro College Fund] to announce these goals and our shared vision,” President Nelson said.

2. President Nelson honored by University of Utah

President Russell M. Nelson receives his University of Utah honorary doctorate hood from university trustees Katie Eccles and Christian Gardner on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Church Administration Building. Sister Wendy W. Nelson watches. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lauding President Nelson’s “significant contributions to medical science during his distinguished career as a cardiac surgeon,” University of Utah officials presented the Church leader with an honorary degree citation and doctoral hood during a special ceremony. The recognition followed an all-virtual general commencement ceremony on May 6 in which President Nelson received an honorary degree of Doctor of Science.

3. Elder Cook reflects on life and teachings of Joseph Smith

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles stands in the Historic Liberty Jail in Liberty, Missouri, on Friday, May 28, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“I think in the end, this is a place where we recognize the depths of the hardships and yet the sacredness of the Doctrine and Covenants sections,” said Elder Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, while visiting Liberty Jail. “The revelations that came to [Joseph Smith] are powerful and bless us and give us hope. What a remarkable history, what a remarkable blessing it is to us.”

4. Elder Christofferson speaks at Ensign College’s first in-person devotional since the pandemic

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Kathy Christofferson, greet student Jhouleen Bravo prior to speaking at an Ensign College devotional held in the Church Office Building auditorium in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. It was the first in-person devotional for the school since the pandemic began. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

During Ensign College’s first live, in-person devotional since the early 2020 onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elder Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles taught students of a “key ingredient” to their happiness — meaningful work.

5. Elder Andersen, President Bingham and Sister Eubank host Face to Face for single adults

Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham, Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, film a Face to Face event for single adults age 31 and older on the Logan Utah Temple grounds on Monday, June 7, 2021. Credit: Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

In the first event of its kind for a diverse single adult audience, Elder Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles testified that the Savior leads those who sincerely seek to increase their faith in Him. “Whatever your own particular situation, you are a child of God with unique talents and abilities, circumstances and challenges, and faith in the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said.

6. Elder and Sister Renlund highlight Joseph Smith’s contribution to American democracy

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Ruth L. Renlund, speak during the BYU 2021 Religious Freedom Annual Review on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. Credit: Screenshot from BYU

The Prophet Joseph Smith was an indefatigable advocate and champion of religious freedom — along with its absolute centricity in a democratic government. That was the message affirmed by Elder and Sister Renlund in their joint keynote address at the Brigham Young University Law School’s 2021 Religious Freedom Annual Review.

7. President Lund and President Cordon on reengaging in Children and Youth

Episode 35 of the Church News podcast features Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon talking about reengaging in the Children and Youth program as pandemic restrictions lessen in many areas of the world.

President Lund and President Cordon are aware of the recent trials our youth have experienced amid the complicated coronavirus pandemic. They joined this episode of the Church News podcast to discuss reintegrating the recently launched Children and Youth program of the Church into our homes, worship, service and social activities.

8. Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s 2022 Heritage Tour is moving forward

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square announced dates on June 18, 2021, for the 2022 Heritage Tour. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Despite a pair of prior COVID-19-related postponements, the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square is proceeding with its long-anticipated Heritage Tour of several Nordic countries and the United Kingdom.

9. Pocatello Idaho Temple dedication and open house happening this year

Rendering of the Pocatello Idaho Temple. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The First Presidency announced that President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, will dedicate the temple in three sessions on Sunday, Nov. 7. An open house for the public will be Saturday, Sept. 18, through Saturday, Oct. 23, except for Sundays and general conference Oct. 2–3.