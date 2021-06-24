Seminar for New Mission Leaders virtually reaches 109 couples preparing to serve in 49 countries

For the second consecutive year, the annual Seminar for New Mission Leaders is being held virtually, with 109 couples participating remotely rather than in-person at the Provo Missionary Training Center.
Members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders are speaking during sessions broadcast June 24-26 from the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City and other Church headquarters locations.
The new leaders, who begin their three-year service July 1, will be serving in one of the 22 missions across 14 U.S. states or 87 missions headquartered in 49 countries, from Argentina to Zimbabwe.
The list below will be updated with links to summaries of the speakers’ remarks.
- President Nelson teaches new mission leaders how ‘repeated, miraculous tutoring’ prepared Joseph Smith for his calling
- ‘The most worth’ is becoming transformed by the Savior, Elder Uchtdorf teaches
- How understanding the ordinance and covenant of baptism will change one forever, Elder Nash explains
- Elder Bednar outlines 8 principles about spiritual gifts and Christlike attributes
- Greater faith in missions comes when ‘higher love’ blends with ‘higher faith’, Elder Andersen teaches