Seminar for New Mission Leaders virtually reaches 109 couples preparing to serve in 49 countries

President Russell M. Nelson smiles prior to the start of the 2021 Seminar for New Mission Leaders broadcast from the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City, Utah, June 24-26.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets Elder D. Todd Christofferson during the 2021 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on June 24 broadcast from the Conference Center Theatre in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the 2021 Seminar for New Mission Leaders on June 24 broadcast from the Conference Center Theatre in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy who is executive director of the Missionary Department, speaks during the Thursday, June 24, session of the 2021 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, held in the Conference Center Theater.
President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Thursday, June 24, session of the 2021 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, held in the Conference Center Theater.
A missionary choir sings during the Thursday, June 24, session of the 2021 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, held in the Conference Center Theater.
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Thursday, June 24, session of the 2021 Seminar for New Mission Leaders, held in the Conference Center Theater.
For the second consecutive year, the annual Seminar for New Mission Leaders is being held virtually, with 109 couples participating remotely rather than in-person at the Provo Missionary Training Center.

Members of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and other Church leaders are speaking during sessions broadcast June 24-26 from the Conference Center Theater in Salt Lake City and other Church headquarters locations.

The new leaders, who begin their three-year service July 1, will be serving in one of the 22 missions across 14 U.S. states or 87 missions headquartered in 49 countries, from Argentina to Zimbabwe.

