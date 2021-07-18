In case you missed it: President Ballard on councils, new Primary general advisory council, plus 7 more stories

During the week of July 11-17, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke to the Church News about the essential role of councils in the Church. Also, meet the nine new members of the Primary general advisory council. Sister Sheri Dew spoke to BYU–Pathway Worldwide students about the blessings of following the prophet.
There were updates for temples planned in Yorba Linda, California; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Nairobi, Kenya; plus the new styles of temple ceremonial clothing are now available globally.
Five “pillars” faith are helping fortify Latter-day Saints in Haiti. In this week’s Church News podcast, Church News senior reporter Jason Swensen shares observations about characteristics of Latter-day Saint athletes. The Gospel for Kids app is now available. And an Idaho teen is reconnecting with her Guatemalan homeland through service.
1. Inside Church headquarters: Why the Church is governed by councils
Today, the Savior governs His Church through councils. This divine pattern is “critical” to the Church’s organization at every level, President Ballard said, including general, stake and ward councils. This divine pattern also applies to families.
President Ballard, Elder Uchtdorf, Elder Bednar and Elder Cook, who along with other members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles serve on Church executive councils, recently spoke to the Church News about the essential role of councils in the Church. They also provided insights about their experiences serving in the Council of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
Read part 2 of the series about their experiences; read part 1 here
2. Meet the 9 new members of the Primary general advisory council
Nine members have been called to the Primary general advisory council. They will work with the Primary general presidency to help meet the needs of children around the world.
Learn more about these 9 women
3. Sheri Dew’s response to those who wonder whether prophets, seers and revelators are infallible
Speaking from the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City and flanked by portraits of the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles during the BYU–Pathway Worldwide devotional, Sister Dew bore witness of the unique privilege of having prophets on the earth today.
Watch the devotional and find out more about her experiences sustaining prophets today
4. Site announced for Yorba Linda California Temple; groundbreakings announced for Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, Nairobi Kenya temples
Less than four months after being announced, the Yorba Linda California Temple has a site location. Plus, the First Presidency has announced groundbreakings for the Nairobi Kenya Temple in September and the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple in August.
See the groundbreaking dates and where the Yorba Linda California is planned; plus see the latest photos of the Temple Square renovation
5. New styles of temple ceremonial clothing now available globally
New styles of temple ceremonial clothing that were announced prior to the COVID-19 pandemic are now available globally. The adjustments to the ceremonial clothing announced in January 2020 are designed to be more simple, comfortable and cost-effective.
Find out more about the changes
6. 5 ‘pillars’ of faith fortifying Latter-day Saints in Haiti amid ongoing strife
Amid uncertainty and fear, Haitian members are finding day-to-day strength by looking out for one another and holding tight to the gospel.
Explore these 5 ‘pillars’ from their area leaders
7. Latter-day Saint athletes who showcase discipline and persistence, with Church News reporter Jason Swensen
Church News editor Sarah Jane Weaver interviews Swensen, who reflectes on the gospel principles he has observed athletes practice on their journeys toward conquering their goals.
Listen to this week’s podcast
8. How the Gospel for Kids app can help children connect with the Savior at their level
The Gospel for Kids app consolidates three previous gospel-focus apps for kids and has four main sections: Scripture Stories, Coloring Books, Sing Along and More Activities. It is designed to help children connect with the Savior at their level.
Discover more about the Gospel for Kids app
9. A tale of two Xelas (or Shaylas): Idaho teen reconnects with Guatemalan homeland through service
The link between the Guatemalan city of Quetzaltenango and Shayla Dunn, a 17-year-old Latter-day Saint from Idaho Falls, Idaho, is not readily apparent. And now — after participating in a recent two-week humanitarian construction project in the city she is named for — Shayla Dunn’s link to Xela has been strengthened in ways she never imagined.