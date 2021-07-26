Video: President Johnson on what it’s like to participate in Church executive councils as a woman

In the few short months President Camille N. Johnson has served as Primary general president, she has been invited to participate in some of the Church’s executive councils and share her voice and perspective. President Johnson — who was interviewed as part of the Church News Inside Church Headquarters series — is featured in a new Church News video titled “Women’s Voices.”

As President Johnson attended a meeting on her first day in her new calling, she expected to sit back and observe. Instead, she was asked, “Sister Johnson, what do you think?”

“It was sincere interest in what I thought about a particular point; whereas in my previous life, I had to work harder to have my voice heard sometimes,” President Johnson said of her experience in the workplace. “And it’s a privilege and a blessing to be able to participate in this great work at this time with a mighty prophet leading our Church.”

Sister Camille N. Johnson, Primary general president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is interviewed in the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Watch more Church News videos here.