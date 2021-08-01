In case you missed it: Saturday evening session of general conference continues, Area Seventies being released, plus 7 more stories

During the week of July 25-July 31, the First Presidency announced the Saturday evening session of general conference will continue. A total of 66 Area Seventies will be released Aug. 1, rather than in October general conference. In part four of the Inside Church Headquarters series, Church leaders highlighted eight principles to help stake, ward and family councils be more effective.

This week’s Church News podcast featured interviews from Latter-day Saint women leaders about the voices of women in Church councils. Religious leaders gathered on Lima Peru Temple grounds to observe the country’s bicentennial and pray for their country. The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announced a “Coming Together” special to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11.

Groundbreaking dates were announced for the Neiafu Tonga Temple and the Pago Pago American Samoa Temple. Season 4 filming of the Book of Mormon Videos — which includes the Savior’s visit to the Americas — is underway in Springville, Utah. See the latest updates on athletes at the Tokyo Olympics with connections to the Church.

Find links and summaries of these nine article below.

1. Saturday evening session of general conference will continue in a new format

The Conference Center in Salt Lake City is pictured during the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 3, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Weeks after discontinuing the Saturday evening session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the First Presidency announced Tuesday that following “additional study and prayer” they determined to continue holding the evening session, “albeit in a different format than in the past.”

2. 66 Area Seventies to be released Aug. 1 as Church modifies timing of their releases

The Church Office Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pictured in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. Credit: Steve Griffin, Deseret News

The releases and change were detailed in a recent letter to Area Seventies from President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The letter follows a change earlier this year when, during the April 2021 general conference, new Area Seventies were sustained in the leadership meeting — instead of a general session of conference.

3. Inside Church headquarters: Principles to help stake, ward and family councils be more effective

The Relief Society, Young Women and Primary general presidencies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attend a meeting together at the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, said, “The principle of counseling is nowhere more important than in the relationship between a husband and a wife, and in their relationship as parents to their children, or anyone else who may in an extended family be living with them.”

4. What Latter-day Saint women leaders say about the voices of women in Church councils

President Camille N. Johnson, Primary general president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is interviewed in the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

In episode 41 of the Church News podcast, Church News reporter Sydney Walker discusses the inspiration behind the series and shares quotes from Church News interviews featuring women leaders of the Church: Primary General President Camille N. Johnson, Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon and Relief Society General President Jean B. Bingham.

5. Religious leaders gather on Lima Peru Temple grounds to pray for their country

A variety of religious and civic leaders, including Elder Jorge F. Zeballos, a General Authority Seventy, participated in the July 26, 2021, “Prayers for Peru” event outside the Lima Peru Temple. Credit: Screenshot from Facebook

July 28, 2021, will mark an unforgettable moment across Peru. On Wednesday, the South American nation of over 32 million inhabitants will celebrate 200 years of independence. But before the fireworks, feasts and festivities, Peru’s outgoing president and many of the country’s most influential religious leaders gathered Monday, July 26, on the grounds of the Lima Peru Temple to pray for their country.

6. Tabernacle Choir special ‘Coming Together’ will commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

On Sept. 11, 2021, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square will present at 30-minute special commemorating the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Credit: Colter Peterson, Deseret News

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 tragedies, the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square will present a 30-minute special entitled “9/11, Coming Together” on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 8:46 a.m (MDT) — symbolizing the time of the first plane crash in to the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.

7. Groundbreakings announced for Neiafu Tonga Temple and the Pago Pago American Samoa Temple

Groundbreaking dates have been announced a pair of South Pacific temples — the Pago Pago American Samoa Temple (exterior rendering on the left) and the Neiafu Tonga Temple (right). Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The two South Pacific temples were announced by President Russell M. Nelson during the April 2019 general conference. And the two had exterior renderings and site locations released on the same day last year — Aug. 14 — for similar single-story structures of 17,000 square feet.

8. Season 4 of Book of Mormon Videos to feature the Savior’s visit to the Americas

Anthony Butters, who plays Jesus, speaks to media during a break as The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ production of the fourth season of Book of Mormon Videos is filmed near Springville, Utah, on Monday, July 26, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“This is the central part of the Book of Mormon — the appearance of the Savior,” Elder LeGrand R. Curtis Jr. said, as the film crew was preparing for a day of working on the Book of Mormon Videos on Monday, July 26. “This is a really important season of filming.”

9. Latter-day Saints in the Olympics

Fiji’s team poses with their gold medals after winning men’s rugby sevens at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Shuji Kajiyama, Associated Press

It’s a golden end to the men’s rugby sevens team from Fiji, including a member of the Church, as they defended their gold medal from 2016. Also this week, Olympians with connections to the Church won medals in gymnastics and shot put and qualified to move to the next round of competition in track’s 800 meter race and beach volleyball.