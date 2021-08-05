Inside Church headquarters photo gallery: 17 things we’ve learned about councils

President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, attend a First Presidency meeting, held daily Tuesday through Friday, at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Church Administration Building was constructed between 1913 and 1917.
President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, attend a First Presidency meeting, held daily Tuesday through Friday, at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Church Administration Building was constructed between 1913 and 1917. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, attend a First Presidency meeting, held daily Tuesday through Friday, at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Church Administration Building was constructed between 1913 and 1917.
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, attend a First Presidency meeting, held daily Tuesday through Friday, at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Church Administration Building was constructed between 1913 and 1917. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gather for their weekly meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gather for their weekly meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President M. Russell Ballard and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland chat prior to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles' weekly meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
President M. Russell Ballard and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland chat prior to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles’ weekly meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder D. Todd Christofferson greet prior to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles' weekly meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Elder David A. Bednar, Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder D. Todd Christofferson greet prior to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles’ weekly meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attend the Leadership and Planning Committee meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Elder Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attend the Leadership and Planning Committee meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President Jean B. Bingham, general president of the Relief Society, and her counselor, Sister Sharon Eubank, talk with President M. Russell Ballard prior to the Leadership and Planning Committee Meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
President Jean B. Bingham, general president of the Relief Society, and her counselor, Sister Sharon Eubank, talk with President M. Russell Ballard prior to the Leadership and Planning Committee Meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
From left, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor, Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor, and President Jean B. Bingham, all of the Relief Society general presidency; and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attend the Leadership and Planning Committee meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
From left, President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Sister Reyna Isabel Aburto, second counselor, Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor, and President Jean B. Bingham, all of the Relief Society general presidency; and Elder Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles attend the Leadership and Planning Committee meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The Relief Society, Young Women and Primary general presidencies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attend a meeting together at the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
The Relief Society, Young Women and Primary general presidencies of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attend a meeting together at the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon, right; Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, and Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, and other leaders gather together for a meeting at the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon, right; Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, and Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency, and other leaders gather together for a meeting at the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles leads a Temple and Family History Executive Council meeting at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles leads a Temple and Family History Executive Council meeting at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Five members of the Missionary Executive Council — clockwise from top, Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency; Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon; Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy; and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf and Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — raise their hands in a support of an item during a Missionary Executive Council meeting at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Jordan Kesler, top left, secretary of the council, and David N. Weidman, fourth from top left, managing director of the Missionary Department, are also present.
Five members of the Missionary Executive Council — clockwise from top, Sister Amy A. Wright, second counselor in the Primary general presidency; Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon; Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy; and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf and Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — raise their hands in a support of an item during a Missionary Executive Council meeting at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Jordan Kesler, top left, secretary of the council, and David N. Weidman, fourth from top left, managing director of the Missionary Department, are also present. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon prior to a Missionary Executive Council meeting at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon prior to a Missionary Executive Council meeting at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shares a laugh with Aaron Jenne, Suzanne Drysdale and Elder Patrick Kearon during a meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, shares a laugh with Aaron Jenne, Suzanne Drysdale and Elder Patrick Kearon during a meeting at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Jeff Daly, second from left, and his wife, Kendyl Daly, right, hold a family council with their children in their Laguna Niguel, California home on July 18, 2021.
Jeff Daly, second from left, and his wife, Kendyl Daly, right, hold a family council with their children in their Laguna Niguel, California home on July 18, 2021. Credit: Alan Gibby, for the Church News
Bishop Chris Johnson, middle, and other members of the Santa Margarita Ward council of the Rancho Santa Margarita California Stake voice their thoughts about a discussion item on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
Bishop Chris Johnson, middle, and other members of the Santa Margarita Ward council of the Rancho Santa Margarita California Stake voice their thoughts about a discussion item on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Credit: Alan Gibby, for Church News

Moments after participating in a morning meeting with the Council of the First Presidency, President Dallin H. Oaks leaned forward in his chair and shared a statement he has heard many times: “In the abundance of counsel, there is wisdom.”

Now first counselor in the First Presidency, President Oaks was called to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1984. In his home and through service in ward, stake and general Church leadership, he has learned how the Lord organized His Church, why councils govern that organization, and how “inviting, receiving and recognizing revelation” can happen in every council.

“Revelation is the ultimate objective of the council, either revelation in the council, revelation to participants or revelation to presiding officers,” said President Oaks. 

Speaking of “stewardship in revelation,” he added that every act or ordinance performed in the Church is done under the direct or indirect authorization of one holding the keys for that function.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, attend a First Presidency meeting, held daily Tuesday through Friday, at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Church Administration Building was constructed between 1913 and 1917.
President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, attend a First Presidency meeting, held daily Tuesday through Friday, at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Church Administration Building was constructed between 1913 and 1917. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Oaks and other Church leaders spoke to the Church News about councils and revelation for a four-part series titled “Inside Church Headquarters.” This week, the Church News features key summary points and a photo gallery from the series. 

From the beginning, God has done His work through organized councils, said President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. This divine pattern is “critical” to the Church’s organization at every level. 

Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon said: “This is The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints; it is a remarkable thing to remember that it is His Church. As we seek to know His will, as men and women come together, listening to each other and listening to the Spirit, revelation flows.”

The following is a breakdown of the four parts of the series and points from each.

What President Oaks and President Eyring have learned about revelation in councils and from President Nelson’s leadership:

  • Invite input instead of forcing a decision.
  • Unity comes from the Lord.
  • The strength of councils comes from the faith of those in them.

Why the Church is governed by councils:

  • The Great Council in Heaven exemplifies the importance of councils.
  • Councils and committees are organized under the direction of the First Presidency to direct specific aspects of the work of Jesus Christ on the earth.
  • The council system safeguards the Church and its members from any one person trying to impose a particular point of view.

A look at 3 of the Church’s executive councils and what they do:

  • The keys restored through Moses, Elias and Elijah in Doctrine and Covenants 110 are represented today in the Missionary Executive Council, Priesthood and Family Executive Council and Temple and Family History Executive Council.
  • These councils make recommendations to the Council of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.
  • Each is chaired by a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and includes a member of the Presidency of the Seventy and the Presiding Bishopric, as well as two general women officers.  

8 principles to help stake, ward and family councils be more effective:

  • Understand stewardship: Leaders receive revelation for their own stewardships.
  • Know your purpose: The primary mission of any council is to bring souls unto Christ.
  • Invite the Spirit by preparing: Spiritual preparation helps foster a revelatory experience.
  • Seek the Lord’s will, not your own: The Savior should be the center of every council.
  • Make sure every voice is heard: Revelation is scattered among the various participants of the council.
  • Seek women’s perspectives: Progress is made when men and women are unified and work together.
  • Listen to learn: Be open to others’ ideas and actively listen, rather than waiting for a turn to speak.
  • Seek consensus through revelation, not compromise: Once a decision is made, all move forward actively supporting it.

Find links to all articles, videos and podcast episodes related to the series at TheChurchNews.com/category/inside-church-headquarters.