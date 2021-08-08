In case you missed it: A recap of the 4-part council series, the Church updates the handbook, plus 7 more stories

During the week of Aug. 1-7, the Church News published a recap of its four-part series “Inside Church Headquarters,” the Church released an update to the General Handbook, and Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon explained how the Lord uses men and women in His Church.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announced a new choir president. Church Historic Sites managers explained why the Church goes to great lengths to be historically accurate at sacred spaces. And MyKayla Skinner’s husband and parents shared what fueled the gymnast’s medal-winning success.

The Church announced the youth theme for 2022. Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, Brazil Area President, broke ground for the Salvador Brazil Temple. And Olympians connected to the Church took home medals in several sports at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Find links and summaries of these nine article below.

1. 17 things we’ve learned about councils

President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor, attend a First Presidency meeting, held daily Tuesday through Friday, at the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The Church Administration Building was constructed between 1913 and 1917. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Oaks and other Church leaders spoke to the Church News about councils and revelation for a four-part series titled “Inside Church Headquarters.” This week, the Church News featured key summary points and a photo gallery from the series.

2. Councils, callings and leadership among topics in latest General Handbook update

The Church released six rewritten chapters of the General Handbook on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Sections of 11 other chapters have been added or revised. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Councils, general and area leadership, and callings are among the key topics addressed in the latest English update to the online General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

3. Video: President Cordon explains how ‘the Lord uses all of us’ in His Church

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks to Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon prior to a Missionary Executive Council meeting at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

President Cordon — who was interviewed as part of the Church News Inside Church Headquarters series — is featured in a new Church News video titled “Church of Saints.”

Revelation, she said, comes “a piece here, an idea there” and “the Lord uses all of us to make it as one whole.”

4. New president of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

Former Utah governor Mike Leavitt talks about his new role as president of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in Salt Lake City at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Credit: Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A familiar face will soon be holding the leadership reins of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Michael Leavitt — who formerly served as Utah governor and U.S. secretary of health and human services — will become the beloved choir’s president on Aug. 26.

5. Episode 42: Why Church historic sites are important to all of God’s children

Church historic sites manager Benjamin Pykles joins the Church News podcast to discuss sacred spaces in the Church.

After more than a year of closures due to the global pandemic, historic sites of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are now beginning to reopen. Historic Sites operations manager Gary L. Boatright Jr. and Historic Sites manager Benjamin Pykles join this episode of the Church News podcast to discuss these sacred spaces, how closures allowed for the opening of virtual tours, and how we can honor “the spirit of place” while visiting these locations.

6. MyKayla Skinner’s vault to Olympic medal podium

Mykayla Skinner of the United States, poses after winning the silver medal for the vault during the artistic gymnastics women’s apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko) Credit: Natacha Pisarenko, Associated Press

Hours after Skinner vaulted, literally, to an unlikely spot on the Olympic medal podium in Tokyo, several people who know her best — including her husband, Jonas Harmer, and her parents, Kym and Cris Skinner — spoke to the Church News about her Aug. 1 silver medal performance in the women’s vault final.

7. The 2022 youth theme comes from Proverbs

Poster for the 2022 youth theme. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The youth theme for 2022 was announced in a notice the Young Women and Young Men general presidencies sent to stake and ward youth leaders on Aug. 2.

8. Elder Adilson breaks ground for Brazil’s 11th temple

Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, president of the Brazil Area, speaks to invited guests during the Salvador Brazil Temple groundbreaking service in Salvador, Brazil, on Saturday, August 7, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Brazilian city that bears the title of the Savior now has a house of the Lord under construction.

A group of leaders and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined local leaders and friends in Salvador, Brazil, on Saturday, Aug. 7, to break ground for the Salvador Brazil Temple, to be the 11th temple in the South American country.

9. Latter-day Saints at the Tokyo Olympics

The Olympic rings are illuminated at dusk during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana) Credit: Felipe Dana, Associated Press

From the rugby pitch to the shot put circle and the gymnast’s vaulting table to the weightlifting platform, five athletes connected to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints won medals at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.