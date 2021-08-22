In case you missed it: Elder Uchtdorf, President Cordon and President Lund speak at BYU Education Week, plus 7 more stories

During the week of Aug. 15-21, Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and the Young Men and Young Women general presidencies spoke at the 2021 BYU Education Week. Elder Randall K. Bennett, General Authority Seventy, presided at the groundbreaking of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple. Following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti, all missionaries have been reported as safe and the temple is undamaged.

Twelve Latter-day Saint Paralympians will compete at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. MyKayla Skinner shared thoughts about her experience at the Olympics, in a social media post shared by the Church.

The Church News podcast featured historian Richard E. Turley Jr. on the historical context of the First Presidency’s recent announcement urging wearing masks and receiving vaccinations. Photos and a video of the latest Temple Square renovations efforts were released. The Book of Mormon App, one of nearly two dozen Church apps, allows for instant sharing of this book of scripture.

1. Elder Uchtdorf shares 5 messages all of God’s children need to hear

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, delivers the keynote address at BYU Education Week in the Marriott Center on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“While it is true that each one of God’s children is unique, and shaped by a distinctive set of experiences, it is also true that we have one most significant attribute in common — we all are God’s children, we all are brothers and sisters,” said Elder Uchtdorf during the annual BYU Education Week devotional on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

2. Understanding and implementing the Children and Youth program: What President Nelson has said about today’s youth

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund and Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon offer a presentation on the Children and Youth program during BYU Education Week on Aug. 17, 2021, in Provo, Utah. Credit: Nate Edwards, BYU Photo

“How do we increase the capacity of our youth to be able to be smarter and wiser and have more impact? How do we strengthen their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ?” President Bonnie H. Cordon asked BYU Education Week attendees gathered in the Marriott Center on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

President Cordon and Young Men General President Steven J. Lund led the two of four sessions on “Understanding and Implementing the Children and Youth Program,” with other members of the Young Men and Young Women general presidencies speaking in subsequent classes Aug. 18-20.

3. Ground broken for Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple, the state’s second

Elder Randall K. Bennett and his wife, Sister Shelley Bennett, stand with shovels near a rendering of the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple during the groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ground has been broken for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple, which will be the second temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the state.

Elder Randall K. Bennett, a General Authority Seventy and president of the North America Northeast Area, presided at the Saturday, Aug. 21, groundbreaking for the Pittsburgh Pennsylvania Temple. He shared remarks and offered a dedicatory prayer for the site and the construction process.

4. Port-au-Prince Haiti Temple not damaged, missionaries safe following 7.2 earthquake

The K-oriol mini mart building is damaged after an earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Credit: Delot Jean, Associated Press

All full-time missionaries are safe and accounted for in Haiti on Saturday, Aug. 14, following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on the west end of the Caribbean nation.

Some of the missionaries’ homes were damaged, “so they had to be relocated,” reported Rafael Gutiérrez, the Church’s Caribbean Area communication director.

Meanwhile, assessments are underway to determine the welfare status of Latter-day Saints in Haiti.

5. Meet the Latter-day Saint Paralympians competing in Tokyo

France’s Cedric Nankin, left, fights for the ball with United States’ Josh Wheeler during a mixed wheelchair rugby group B game at the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) Credit: Leo Correa, Associated Press

When the Paralympic Games open on Aug. 24 — after a one-year pandemic delay — the competition of 539 events across 22 sports at 21 venues will begin. A dozen athletes connected to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are among those competing at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

6. What #HearHim means to Olympic medalist MyKayla Skinner

Mykayla Skinner of the United States, performs on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women’s apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) Credit: Ashley Landis, Associated Press

When gymnast MyKayla Skinner didn’t qualify for the finals in the most recent Olympic Games, she was devastated, she wrote in an Aug. 14 post on the Church’s social media accounts.

“I couldn’t have waited through the COVID-19 postponement, been an alternate more than four times, and worked through multiple injuries just to have it all end now. … It didn’t feel fair,” Skinner admitted.

7. Episode 44: Following the recent First Presidency message on masks, immunizations, Richard E. Turley Jr. reflects on the lessons of history

In this episode of the Church News podcast, historian Richard E. Turley Jr. reflects on the lessons of the past and provides historical context to the invitation from President Russell M. Nelson and his counselors, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring.

8. See 29 photos, 1 video of latest Temple Square renovation efforts, from rooftop trusses to underground excavation

Two giant cranes hover over the Salt Lake Temple renovation project in June 2021. The time-saving cranes are responsible for transporting most of the heavy equipment or material on-site, a luxury the original pioneer builders did not have. Three more cranes will be installed on the north side to assist in construction. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Temple Square renovation project in Salt Lake City is now in its 20th month. Highlights are three current endeavors — reinforcement of the Salt Lake Temple roof, continued renovation of the Church Office Building Plaza and ongoing excavation to the north side of the temple.

9. The Book of Mormon app and 17 more Church apps you might not know about

A screenshot from a Church video about the Book of Mormon app shows a young woman on her phone. The Book of Mormon app is one of nearly two dozen apps made by the Church. Credit: Screenshot YouTube

The Book of Mormon app, which is available for iOS, Android and Windows in more than 100 languages, allows for instant sharing of a digital Book of Mormon, includes a simple reference guide to key scriptures about Jesus Christ and doctrines, people, places and events in the Book of Mormon, and links to corresponding Book of Mormon videos.

This app is one of nearly two dozen Church apps available for free.